TVS Radeon Road Test Review

The 110 cc commuter motorcycle segment in India is highly competitive. All players have multiple models in this segment and with the launch of the Radeon, TVS too has four models which include the Sport, Start City Plus and the Victor. The TVS Radeon is positioned between the Sport and the Star City Plus and TVS believes the Radeon will provide the push that the company needs in order to grab a larger slice of the pie.

Looks and design

(The styling of the TVS Radeon is somewhat similar to that of the Hero Splendor Plus)

Plain, simple and staid! That's how we would describe the design of the TVS Radeon. The overall silhouette of the Radeon does resemble the largest-selling commuter motorcycle in the segment, the Hero Splendor, particularly the rear section.

(The instrument console is fully analogue and gets a twin-pod design) (The instrument console is fully analogue and gets a twin-pod design)

That's not necessarily a bad thing, but the styling could have been more contemporary, and it does look all too common, and a bit dated, even though the details are modern. There are a few details which add just the right amount of flash to the motorcycle. The brown seat, the champagne gold engine cover and the knee pads on the fuel tank along with the chrome bezel on the headlamp make the bike look stylish. Nothing over the top, here!

(The Radeon gets a strip of LED daytime running lamps right below the headlamp) (The Radeon gets a strip of LED daytime running lamps right below the headlamp)

Then you also have a strip of LED daytime running lamp at the bottom of the headlamp, which sums up the modern bits on the bike. There is an old-school twin-pod instrument console which offers basic information but is fully analogue and offers good readability. Overall, it is a decent looking motorcycle and that should work with the intended target audience. What really impressed us is the fit and finish on the bike. The build quality is solid and the plastics along with the paint are done well too.

Engine and performance

(The engine is the same unit as the one on TVS Star City+ and the champagne gold engine covers look good too) (The engine is the same unit as the one on TVS Star City+ and the champagne gold engine covers look good too)

The TVS Radeon uses the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor from the TVS Star City Plus but gets an all-new single-cradle tubular frame. The engine makes 8.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine itself is quite smooth and offers peppy performance, for a 110 cc motor. The motorcycle stays the happiest between 40-60 kmph. Rev the engine harder and slight vibrations creep in, but it isn't bothersome. The exhaust note too is better than most other 110 cc motorcycles. Overall, the Radeon offers good performance and it doesn't mind sitting at 60 kmph for long durations either. TVS claims fuel efficiency of 69.3 kmpl and with a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres including reserve, the motorcycle has a real world range of over 650 kilometres on a single tank.

Ride and handling

(Engine performance is peppy and the Radeon can slice through traffic easily) (Engine performance is peppy and the Radeon can slice through traffic easily)

Tipping the scales at 112 kg, the Radeon loves to filter through traffic. We like the agility that the motorcycle offers. One of the reasons for it is the firm suspension. It is a bit too hard for our liking but then it aids in good handling too. Undulations and broken tarmac does not pose a problem but potholes and speed breakers could give your spine some workout. TVS offers what it calls 'Synchronised Braking Technology' on the Radeon, which works on the same premise as Honda's combi-brake system, although TVS could have offered a front disc brake as optional fitment! The Radeon rides on 18-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres, and the bike has a ground clearance of 180 mm, which is more than sufficient to deal with regular day-to-day obstacles on the commute.

(The suspension on TVS Radeon is a bit too hard. It could have been a little softer) (The suspension on TVS Radeon is a bit too hard. It could have been a little softer)

The upright seating position and the seat itself is quite comfortable, making it easier for putting in long hours of in-city riding. The seat height too is in sync with the average height of Indian riders, making it accessible for most buyers.

Verdict and Pricing

(For the price, the Radeon offers good performance, solidity and is a well-engineered workhorse) (For the price, the Radeon offers good performance, solidity and is a well-engineered workhorse)

The TVS Radeon is priced at ₹ 48,990 which is in-line with its rivals such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda CD 110 Dream DX and the Bajaj Platina ES 100. The 110 cc motorcycle segment is very competitive and quite important too as it plays a big role in generating volumes. The TVS Radeon is a quality product and is definitely worth consideration if you are looking to get a commuter motorcycle for yourself. The only thing which is a tad disappointing is the slightly outdated design. But in all, the TVS Radeon certainly is a well-built and well-engineered commuter workhorse, and that's reason enough to consider it.

