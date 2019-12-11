BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

First launched in 2016, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has proven to be a successful model for the company. Over the last 3 years, the bike has seen minor revisions and now, we are invited to test the Bharat Stage 6 compliant RTR 200 4V and spend some time with it at TVS' test track in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. So, let's get started with the design updates first! The BS6 compliant model of the RTR 200 gets new graphics on the fuel tank and the body and we quite like the carbon-fibre finish with the red borders. The gloss black colour of our test bike and the blacked out bits give it a sinister look, getting a big thumbs up from us.

Watch: 2019 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 Review

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 1.08 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: BS6 Compliant TVS Apache RTR 200 4V & RTR 160 4V Launched In India

(The new LED headlamp with the 'claw-shaped' DRLs look good and offer solid street presence to the motorcycle)

Like the 160 4V, the biggest design update to the RTR 200 4V is to the front end! The headlamp, it is completely new and it is a full LED unit. Adding to the premium quotient are the claw-shaped daytime running lights. They look really, really cool. And another neat touch is the bronzed out chain, instead of the regular black one. It looks really premium on the motorcycle. A few months ago, TVS had updated the digital instrument console on the RTR 200 4V with the bike now getting race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation along with crash alert, lean angle mode and so on.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Review

(The engine is now BS6 compliant and the power output stays the same at 20.2 bhp but the torque drops by 1.3 Nm)

In terms of design, that's about it! But the big update lies in the heart of the motorcycle. The engine is now BS6 compliant and features revisions to the internal components. The fuel-injection system is race-tuned and the exhaust system along with the induction system has been updated too. The good news here is that the power output stays the same at 20.2 bhp coming in at 8,500 rpm while peak torque output drops from 18.1 Nm to 16.8 Nm at 7,500 rpm although it hardly reflected in the short stint that we had with the bike.

(There is marked improvement in terms of engine refinement)

There is a marked improvement in terms of refinement. Yes, the fuel injected engine feels much more refined and the power band now grows wider too. So, at the upper end of the rev range, you have more juice and it doesn't run out of steam even if you want to overtake at 100 kmph plus speeds. The bite from the brakes, especially the front disc brake, could have been a little sharper even though it sees an improvement from the previous model.

(The updated RTR 200 4V has good straight-line ability at high speeds)

As far as handling and riding dynamic is concerned, this bike is still one of the benchmarks in the segment. The RTR 200 retains its impeccable cornering abilities and the new Eurogrip Protorq SR Racing Spec radial tyres do better job of gripping the tarmac than the old Pirelli Sport Demon and Angel GT rubber combination.

(The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 retains its sharp handling abilities and the grip from the new EuroSpec tyres is good too)

Thanks to the revisions, the price of the BS6 RTR 200 4V goes up to ₹ 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is an increase of about 12,000 rupees over the BS4 model. For the extra price, the updated Apache RTR 200 4V gets a BS6 engine, a new and better looking headlamp and new graphics and while the changes may not look like enough, but it still remains one of the better options in the 200 cc segment.

Photography: Pawan Dagia

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.