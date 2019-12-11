TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 Review

The Bharat Stage VI emission regulations will come into effect from 1st April 2020, and TVS has introduced the BS6 model of the Apache RTR 160 4V. We spent some time with the new BS6 Apache RTR 160 4v at the company's test track in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. In order to conform to the BS6 regulations, TVS has worked on the engine of the RTR 160 4V. The internal components of the 159.7 cc motor have now been revised along with the exhaust and the induction system as well. The engine gets race-tuned fuel injection technology, which not only helps it become cleaner, but also provides better power delivery and fuel economy.

Watch: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Review

(The headlamp on the BS6 Apache RTR 160 is all-new and now a full LED unit as well. It definitely looks much better than the previous unit)

Along with the new BS6 engine, the new RTR 160 4V gets significant updates to its look and design as well. And the most significant part of it is the headlamp. It is an all LED unit, it is completely new and the daytime running lights are now differently designed, 'claw shaped', as TVS calls them. The headlamp definitely adds to the street presence of the bike and TVS says that the throw and the intensity of the light are improved as well, although we didn't get to ride the bike after dark to check it.

(The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V misses out on the company's SmartXonnect system)

The graphics on the fuel tank is new and race-inspired and the seat gets a dual-tone finish, which offers a premium look. If we are to nit-pick, we would have liked to see the Smart-Xonnect Bluetooth system which is now offered on the BS6 model of the RTR 200 4V.

(The internal components of the engine have been revised and the exhaust system along with the induction system have been updated as well)

With the introduction of a BS6 engine, the refinement levels have definitely gone up. The engine, it feels much more refined on the RTR 160 4V and the the initial acceleration, it feels improved as well. Yes, we rode the motorcycle at TVS' test track, at the company's facility in Hosur, but our initial impression leads us to believe that the performance and the handling stays the same and that is not a bad thing at all.

(The engine refinement levels are up and the bike feels smoother now)

The engine pumps out 15.8 bhp at 8,250 rpm and has peak torque of 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Comparatively, the outgoing model puts out figures of 16.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Both power and torque outputs drop marginally but the difference is that the updated model feels more eager to get to higher engine revs. The 5-speed gearbox though could have been slicker!

(The RTR 160 4V retains its sharp handling prowess and loves being thrown around the corners)

The RTR 160 4V always had good road characteristics and our short stint astride the bike reinforced that opinion. The 160 retains its good handling prowess and it absolutely loves being thrown around the corners at the test track. The grip from the TVS Remora radial tyres is commendable too and the bike felt sure-footed when negotiating the corners. The braking performance stays the same and the bite and progression on the current setup is adequate for the 160. We will reserve our comments on the ride quality till we get to ride it out in the real world, but going by the look of things, there shouldn't be reason for it to change either.

(Prices for the BS6 RTR 160 4V start at ₹ 99,950 and go up to ₹ 1.03 lakh)

Prices for the BS6 RTR 160 4V start at ₹ 99,950 for the drum brake version and goes up to ₹ 1.03 lakh for the disc brake version. Paying over a lakh of rupees for a 160 cc bike may seem like a stretch but with the rising costs thanks to BS6 regulations and other factors, rival motorcycle such as the Suzuki Gixxer 155 now cost closer to a lakh as well. Overall, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V may not feature ground-breaking changes, but with the new headlamp and the BS6 engine, the desirability quotient does go up by a couple of notches. And it continues to remain one of the finest motorcycles in its segment.

Photography: Pawan Dagia

