Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review

The SsangYong-Mahindra partnership has brought in another new model, which could prove to be the next big thing in the subcompact SUV segment in India. Yes! We are talking about the Mahindra XUV300, based on the SsangYong Tivoli. Here's our first impression of the car!

The Mahindra XUV300 is built on the SsangYong Tivoli platform

Highlights

  • Mahindra will launch the XUV300 on February 14, 2019
  • It gets a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel engine with 6-speed transmission
  • The Mahindra XUV300 gets a bunch of segment-first features

Subcompact SUV sales in India grew by a solid 23 per cent in 2018, with total sales going over the 4 lakh mark. Without a doubt it is the fastest growing car segment in India! And now Mahindra has a brand new model which will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport. Yes! We are talking about the all-new Mahindra XUV300. And it does look like an exciting prospect. With the XUV300, based on the SsangYong Tivoli, Mahindra seems to have found the right mix of products which will help the company get in some great numbers.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked

Design and Styling

Mahindra XUV300

(We quite like the character lines on the profile of the XUV300)

Edgy and stylish! Sure, the XUV300 has been built on the same platform as Tivoli but Mahindra has done well to give it a fresh, new design. We like the way the front end looks. The slim grille is accentuated by the LED projector headlamps and daytime running lamps give it a sophisticated look. The fog lamps get black housing and are sort of connected to a headlamp by a thin DRL strip. View it in profile and you see the typical crossover stance.

Mahindra XUV300

(The grille up front is a muscular style statement on the XUV300)

The character lines above the wheel arches add muscle to the XUV300 along with the plastic cladding on the lower edges of the car. We would have loved to see 18-inch tyres, even as an option. The XUV300 wears 17-inch tyres now and it kind of feels small for the wheel arch. The rear is characterised by smart-looking tail lamps and an integrated spoiler on the white, contrast roof, which looks good in our opinion. The chunky, thick C-pillar adds to the solidity of the XUV300. To some, the look might resemble that of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, but then, imitation has always been the best form of flattery, right?

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Safety Features Revealed

Interior and Features

Mahindra XUV300

(The cabin on the XUV300 has a two-tone upholstery along with a minimalist design)

The cabin of the Mahindra XUV300 is a nice place to be in. The upholstery is done in white leatherette material and the dashboard gets black. The fit and finish inside is good, with minimum buttons and a clean, uncluttered look. Mahindra will also offer seven airbags on the top-spec variant of the XUV300, which is another segment first! Apart from that, dual airbags along with anti-lock brakes are standard on all variants along with ISOFIX child seat anchorage. The top-spec model also gets parking sensors up front (segment first, again!) and at the rear along with a reverse camera with parking assist and hill start assist as well.

Dimensions Mahindra XUV300 1.5 Diesel
Length 3,990 mm
Width 1,820 mm
Height 1,620 mm
Wheelbase 2,620 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Mahindra XUV300

(XUV300 gets smartphone and app integration along with other settings for navigation, music etc )

The last few new Mahindra cars have been loaded to the gills with features and this one is no different. The centrepiece is the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers smartphone connectivity in form of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mahindra also offers features such as navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system and a segment first dual-zone climate control with memory function.

Mahindra XUV300

(The dual-zone fully automatic climate control is also a first in class feature and gets 3 memory settings)

This means that you can get the AC to memorise three settings, quite a cool feature to have. The other interesting feature is the multi-colour instrument cluster which can be programmed to have different colours for night and day. And of course, in case you want to feel the sky and the sun on your face, Mahindra is offering a sunroof as well. Do keep in mind that most of these features will be offered on the top-spec variant W8 variant, which is the one we drove.

Engine and Performance

Mahindra XUV300

(We drove the 1.5 diesel variant of the XUV300. The engine pumps out a swell of torque in the bottom and mid range)

The Mahindra XUV300 gets a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is essentially a de-tuned version of the engine on the Marazzo. We drove the diesel variant, which pumps out 115 bhp at 3,750 rpm while peak torque output is 300 Nm at 1,500 - 2,500 rpm, which is best-in-class! And that's the kicker! The moment your foot steps on the throttle, you get a beautiful swell of torque which is so handy, when you are driving on traffic laden roads.

Mahindra XUV300

(The XUV300 has a good ride quality along with decent handling )

Specifications Mahindra XUV300 1.5 Diesel
Displacement 1492 cc
Max Power 115 bhp @ 3,750 rpm
Max Torque 300 Nm @ 1,500 - 2,500 rpm
Gearbox 6-speed manual

The 6-speed gearbox too works very well, offering smooth and precise shifts. The torque does taper off towards the top end but that is not where the engine revs will be. It will be in the middle and the torque curve is pretty flat in the bottom and the mid-range, offering great drivability. There is enough power on tap for quick overtaking manoeuvres within the city and on the highway as well thanks to the electronic variable geometry turbocharger.

Mahindra XUV300

(The overall performance of the XUV300 is impressive!)

In a nutshell, what the e-VGT does is maximise the boost across the rev range, which means less lag at the bottom end and spools the turbo quicker at higher revs, giving that extra shove when you want to really get going!

Ride and Handling

The Mahindra XUV300 offers a pliant ride, soaking up all the bumps and undulations with ease. But if the enthusiast with you starts attacking corners with gusto, you might find a hint of body-roll, which is by no means a deal-breaker. High speed stability could have been better but nothing that causes you to worry! The XUV300 has a ground clearance of 180 mm which is more than enough for the car to sail over all bumps and potholes that you could find in the city but is still less than that of its rivals such as the Vitara Brezza, Nexon and the EcoSport, all of which have a ground clearance of 198 millimetres and more.

Mahindra XUV300

(3 driving modes are a segment first feature on the XUV300)

For the first time, Mahindra will also, wait for it, offer three modes for steering feel too. That's right! One can toggle between Normal, Comfort and Sport mode for steering feel. The Comfort mode keeps the steering light and breezy, perfect for making tight parking manoeuvres while Normal mode is best used when pottering about in town. The Sport mode firms up the steering, adds weight and feedback for a sportier driving experience. There is no difference in the output of the engine. The modes are only for the steering.

Our Take

Mahindra XUV300

(The XUV300 will have its rivals in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon)

We truly believe Mahindra has come up with a quality product and with a long list of features, some of them segment first, the XUV300 has the ammunition to take on its rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon. The fit and finish is good and the performance is par for the course in the subcompact SUV segment. What stands out are the quality and the overall package. Should Mahindra nail the pricing, it might just disrupt the segment which in itself will be a big achievement. Is it worth putting your money? We will have that answer for you once the prices are out.

0 Comments

Photography: Pawan Dagia

Mahindra Cars In India Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 Design Mahindra XUV300 Engine Mahindra XUV300 Review XUV300 Review Mahindra Review

x
Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes
Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
TVS Radeon is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Radeon is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
