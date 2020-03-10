Jawa Perak: First Impressions

The Jawa Perak is the third motorcycle model from Classic Legends Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, and the organisation behind the revival of the Jawa name. The Perak is a factory-custom motorcycle, and India's most-affordable Bobber -styled motorcycle, priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The difference between the Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Jawa Perak is of course in the design, but the Perak gets a slightly bigger capacity engine, with more performance. While the Jawa Perak has already been launched, deliveries of the production model are expected to begin sometime from April 2020.

Also Read: Jawa Nomads Punjab Da Tor: Exploring Punjab On Jawa Motorcycles

JAWA Perak 2.05 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Perak is a factory-custom motorcycle, and India's most-affordable Bobber -styled motorcycle in India.

During Jawa's Tour of Punjab recently, we had the opportunity to swing a leg over a pre-production prototype. While we'll reserve our verdict and comments after a full review of the production model, these are our first impression of riding the Jawa Perak through some country back roads in Punjab, as well as some high-speed highway riding, during the Tour of Punjab.

It's all about the look!

The matte black colour scheme, blacked out engine with gold highlights, make it a striking poser, even when standing still.

The Jawa Perak gets typical Bobber design, with chopped off front and rear fenders, a solo saddle and a slightly different frame to accommodate the wider and longer swingarm. Add to that the matte black colour scheme, blacked out engine with gold highlights, and it's a striking poser, even when standing still. And in true Bobber style, the Perak wears a hardtail look, and gives a typical old-school design, although the monoshock suspension is tucked away neatly under the seat. It's a looker for sure, and is a guaranteed head-turner, on the move, and even when parked!

Performance story

The Jawa Perak puts out 30 bhp of maximum power and 31 Nm of peak torque

The Perak has an engine with more displacement and performance than the standard Jawa, and Jawa Forty-Two. The engine has been bored out from 293 cc to 334 cc, and the Perak puts out 30 bhp of maximum power and 31 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the 293 cc engine of the Jawa and Forty-Two puts out 27 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The slash cut twin exhausts belt out a throatier bark, when started up, and although the difference in performance isn't that apparent from the get-go, it does feel throatier and with marginally more stamina.

Riding the Jawa Forty-Two and the Perak back-to-back doesn't reveal significant or noticeable differences in acceleration or outright performance, but where the Perak scores is the ever-so-slight better top end performance. Riding for hours on the highway, the Perak managed a speedo-indicated top-speed of slightly over 125 kmph, while both the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two manged to top out at around 120 kmph. Of course, the Perak we're riding is a pre-production prototype, so it's still not clear what the final state of tune on the engine will be like on the production model.

The last word

The Jawa Perak has a longer wheelbase than the Jawa and the Forty-Two, it retains similar kind of handling.

Our time with the Jawa Perak wasn't as extensive to do a full-fledged review. And even though we did spend some time with the Perak over varied terrain, different road surfaces, including some narrow country back roads and high-speed highways, the fact is that the bike we got to ride is a pre-production prototype. Even though the Perak has a longer wheelbase than the Jawa and the Forty-Two, it retains similar kind of handling. Although corner clearance is hindered by the lack of ground clearance, and the side-stand scraping tarmac too soon, there is still no doubt that the Perak feels stable around a corner and feels well-planted, even when leaned over.

What is slightly compromised, even if by a small margin, is the ride quality. While both the Jawa and Forty-Two have suspension set-up on the stiffer side, the Perak with its hard-tail design and monoshock rear suspension feels stiffer than the Jawa, and that becomes slightly more apparent over broken roads, although handling and straight line stability is not compromised. The fact remains that the Jawa Perak is the most-affordable Bobber-styled factory custom on sale in India, and with a showroom price of just under ₹ 2 lakh, it offers tremendous appeal and value, for those not inclined towards customising their rides with aftermarket modifications. It looks great, rides well, and still offers engaging dynamics, and those are more than enough reasons to look forward to the production model for a full review.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.