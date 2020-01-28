Hyundai Aura Review

One of the few car segments in India which has a semblance of perfect competition is the subcompact sedan segment. And the newest kid on the block is the Hyundai Aura. The subcompact sedan segment in India saw an overall decline of 28 per cent in 2019 with Hyundai itself seeing a massive 54 per cent decline during the same time. Hyundai hopes to change this situation with the new Aura and our first impression of the car is a good one. We spent some time with the new Hyundai Aura and here's our review.

Design & Dimensions

(The Hyundai Aura's proportions are slightly weird. The roofline and the rear do not quite gel with the overall look of the car)

The Aura is to the Xcent what the Grand i10 Nios is to the Grand i10. This is basically the new generation model of the Xcent and it is based on the Grand i10 Nios and that is evident in the front end. It is perhaps completely similar to the Grand i10 Nios, right down to the hexagonal grille and the twin set of LEDs flanked on the inside. The projector headlamps are the same unit as well. Apart from that, the car gets a few creases on the bonnet and the profile, adding more character to the look of the car. The rear too sees significant changes with the boot lid now getting a sculpted look and the z-shaped wrap-around tail lamps with the 3D outer lens add to the overall design of the car. But we aren't exactly fans of how the way it looks. The chrome element on the boot is a bit of overkill and the tail lamps too don't quite sit well with the overall design of the car.

Dimensions Hyundai Aura Length 3,995 mm Width 1,680 mm Height 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm

(The Hyundai Aura has a bootspace of 402 litres)

The Hyundai Aura is 3,995 mm long, stands 1,680 mm wide and 1,520 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2450 mm and boot space stands at 402 litres. The dimensions make it a decently spacious car and it can comfortably seat 4 people, with the rear seat being particularly comfortable. For commercial fleet sales, Hyundai will continue with the Xcent Prime and keep the Aura nameplate for private customer sales.

Interior & Features

(Our test car came with the 'Turbo pack'. The red splashes on the dua-tone grey interior gives the cabin a sporty appeal)

The interior of the Aura is exactly the same as that of the Grand i10 Nios albeit with a different colour scheme. Our 'turbo-pack' test car had the same crash pad on the passenger side which ups the premium feel along with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with smartphone connectivity as well. The dual tone grey interior with splashes of red adds a sense of sportiness inside. Hyundai has done well to offer a bucket load of features on the Aura. These include features such as two USB charging ports, wireless charging for mobile phones and a rear-view monitor. It is the same as the reversing camera, except, it can be switched on even when the car is moving forward.

(The Aura gets a bunch of features as well. Seen here are two USB ports along with a wireless mobile charging tray, which is a first-in-segment feature)

The Aura also gets a bunch of standard safety features which include dual airbags, high strength steel body, rear parking sensors and anti-lock brakes with electronic brake force distribution and seat-belt pre-tensioners as well.

Engine Options & Specifications

(Hyundai will offer 3 engine options on the Aura. A 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol)

Hyundai is offering a 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The 1.2-litre petrol makes 82 bhp and 114 Nm and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as also a 5-step AMT as well. The 1.2 litre diesel makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The new addition is a 1-litre Turbo GDi engine which is a segment first! All engine options are BS6 compliant.

Specifications Aura Petrol Aura Diesel Aura 1.0-litre Turbo GDi Displacement 1,197 cc 1,186 cc 998 cc Max Power 82 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 74 bhp @ 4,000 rpm 98 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Peak Torque 114 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 190 Nm @ 1,750 - 2,250 rpm 171 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT and AMT 5-speed MT and AMT 5-speed MT Claimed Efficiency 20.5 kmpl 25.35 kmpl 20.5 kmpl

We drove the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant of the Aura and this is the same engine which is also found on the Venue, with a higher state of tune. Now, it is a rev-happy motor and once you go past the 3,000 rpm mark, that's when the engine comes to life. And it is a comfortable highway cruiser as well. So you can cruise at triple digit speeds all day long. There is an anaemic reaction when you are below 2,500 rpm but once you go past that, you will like what the car has to offer.

(We like the suspension setup on the Aura. It is nciely balanced and offers decent handling along with a plush ride quality as well)

The Aura offers a plush ride quality with the suspension nicely balanced. It is slightly firm, resulting in sharper handling over its predecessor and not losing its calm over regular sized bumps and potholes. The response from the steering is sharper too and you could feel it especially when filtering through city traffic.

(The Aura's turbo petrol engine is a rev-happy motor and it comes to life after 3,000 rpm)

Needless to say, the Hyundai Aura does impress us with what it has to offer in terms of performance and features. The car is a definite upgrade over the Xcent in terms of looks as well, maybe! The prices start at ₹ 5.80 lakh and go up to ₹ 9.22 lakh, undercutting the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze, two of its biggest rivals, by a slight margin. Is it value for money? Yes, definitely! Should it feature on your consideration list for a subcompact sedan? A hundred per cent!

(The Hyundai Aura goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and the Volkswagen Ameo)

Hyundai says there is a significant chunk of customers who like to opt for the top-spec model. The top SX(O) model of the Aura is about ₹ 36,000 cheaper than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+. But will this really translate into an advantage? Knowing that the Dzire is a best-seller, the Aura has its work cut out and it is going to be tough ask to wrest the crown of the subcompact sedan space from the Dzire!

