Exclusive: Tesla Model 3 Review

The Tesla Model 3 does not get an instrument cluster

On to the car's on-road performance. This is where the surprise element comes in. Having driven the Model S in the past, I had pretty low expectations to be honest. But the Model 3 is bang on target. Let me put it this way – all the experience and learnings that Tesla may have had through its first two products – the Model S and Model X, shine through on this car. Its floor pan battery pack gives it low centre of gravity, and a solid, planted feel.

The power window buttons and two scrollers on the steering wheel are the only buttons you will see in this very spartan cabin.

The 3 is a revelation for its ride quality and handling. The car corners sharply with ease and on point. The steering also delivers the precision and stiffness you don't expect. And what's more, you can change the steering stiffness – there are three modes, though keeping it on the mid setting is best. The car's agility is supplemented by the torque you get from this motor, as well as the quick power delivery. This is a fast car. Much faster than the German counterparts, and here I am talking about their performance versions! I hadn't expected the Model 3 to be so much fun to be honest!