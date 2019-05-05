New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Review

Bigger is always better, or is it? We spend a day testing this theory with the Ducati Scrambler 1100. Not only does look bigger, has a bigger engine but it also has whole lot of technology packed in it. Here's our review.

View Photos
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport is priced at Rs. 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is available in three variants
  • It gets a 1,086 cc L-twin motor, making 86 bhp & 88 Nm
  • It goes up against the Indian Scout Sixty & Triumph Speed Twin

Without a doubt, retro-styled motorcycles, rich in flavour and looks are proving to be a hot favourite globally. And one of the most popular retro models on sale in India and abroad is the Ducati Scrambler, which was launched about 4 years ago. The Scrambler is a sub-brand from Ducati and where the design is inspired by the old scrambler motorcycles of the 1960s and packaged in a fully modern motorcycle. The concept sat well with motorcycle enthusiasts and hence, the Ducati Scrambler became a best-seller for the company. But four years down the line, it would be about time for a Scrambler owner to upgrade and this is where the Ducati Scrambler 1100 comes in. It is a bigger and more equipped than the Scrambler 800 and offers the feel of a bigger bike. We ride the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport and come away impressed.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India

Ducati Scrambler 1100

11.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Scrambler 1100

Scrambler gets bigger

p7mtb8lc

(The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is considerably bigger than its 800 cc sibling)

So, getting straight to the heart of the matter, the 1100 is substantially bigger than the 800. The chunky dual-sport tyres along with the fat 48 mm USDs and the round LED headlamp with an 'X' on it give the bike a 'Don't mess with me' kind of a look. The other good part is that the fit and finish on the bike is gone up a few notches. The high quality switchgear, adjustable levers, brushed metal finish along with polished screws and fitments offer a good sensory experience along with the overall design of the Scrambler 1100. The seat gets a ribbed finish and is wide, making for a comfortable perch along with a wide handlebar and easy-going ergonomics. It gives you the proper 'big bike' feels which the Scrambler 800 may have not given.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Variants Explained

Sizing up

63lcr05k

(The LED headlamp with the 'X' motif and the fat 45 mm USDs give the bike a beefy appearance)

Sit on the motorcycle and as your eyes go up to the instrument console, you begin appreciating the cool meter-on-meter design with the main pod getting a rev counter, fuel gauge, ambient temperature and so on. The tiny branched on meter shows the speed and the gear. One of the best bits about the Scrambler 1100 is the fact that it is packed with electronics and high quality cycle parts. Up first is a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which feeds information to cornering ABS, in case you overdo it while braking.

k935afqc

(The meter-on-meter design is really cool and readability is not an issue either)

Plus, you also have a 4-step traction control, which can be switched off or selected as per need. Then you have three riding modes, which are Active, City and Journey. In the active mode, you have full 86 bhp to play with along with crisp throttle response and the traction control is dialled down as well. In the city mode, the power is toned down to 75 bhp and throttle response is almost lazy. Select the city and power goes back up to full, but the throttle stays on the dull side and that's not a bad thing at all.

8gnablu4

(The Sport variant of the Scrambler 1100 gets top-shelf Brembo brakes, which offer sure-shot stopping power)

We had the top-spec model of the Scrambler 1100, which is the Sport and it had thick 45 mm Ohlins USDs up front along with a Kayaba monoshock at the rear, which is adjustable for pre-load and rebound. The front end gets twin 320 mm discs gripped by Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc callipers while the rear gets a 245 mm disc with a single piston calliper.

Bigger engine, better performance

0cq7mf3

(The Scrambler 1100 looks good on the move, plus its got performance to boot too)

Push the starter and the motorcycle comes to life with a throaty burble which only gets better as you start going faster. That's because Scrambler 1100 Sport models are fitted with twin Termignoni exhausts as standard. As you shift through the gears, you realise that the 1,086 cc L-Twin is not quite smooth and there are hints of vibrations on the palm grips and the footpegs if you are revving hard. Although as far as picking up speed is concerned, the Scrambler 1100 does that beautifully. Compared to modern performance bikes, 86 bhp may seem less but it is more than adequate whether you are riding in the city or on the highway.

ru8qmrko

(The 1,086 cc L-twin makes about 86 bhp adn 88 Nm of peak torque)

The engine produces a maximum torque of 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm and most of it is available right from 2,000 rpm. The torque curve stays flat, ensuring you have enough shove throughout the two ends of the rev range. Plus, we like the fuelling and the way the throttle responds, especially in the Active mode. The downsides are that the heat from the engine and the side mounted exhaust pipes is going to roast your leg in summer and bumper to bumper traffic, plus the engine is air-cooled! And the top-end performance could have been a bit better, in order for you to get a proper superbike feel. But by no means, is it a bummer!

Better ride and handling too

cf4dbcks

(It is a sharp handler, the Scrambler 1100. Plus, the grip from Pirelli MT60 tyres is good too)

The ride quality on the Scrambler 1100 came as a pleasant surprise. It simply sails over the regular bumps and potholes without a hiccup and you wouldn't feel a thing. The seat itself is comfortable and allows you to ride for long hours. And thanks to the wide handlebars and a sporty rake angle, it is up for quick direction changes and even in the city, you feel like aiming for the tiniest of gaps when filtering through traffic.

v181n0p4

(The Scrambler 1100 is a tarmac machine, it is not meant to go off-road)

The grip from Pirelli MT60 tyres is pretty good, which again makes you take corners at a decent clip. The fat 120-section tyre up front is step up from the 110 section unit on the Scrambler 800. And lastly, the brakes are spot-on in terms of bite and progression. Hard braking is without drama as well!

Our take

mu00ck1c

(The Scrambler 1100 Sport variant is priced at ₹ 11.42 lakh and it is packed with features and tech)

0 Comments

At a price of ₹ 11.42 lakh, you get a motorcycle which is seriously good-looking. And while it may not be a proper scrambler, because this one is better off sticking to tarmac, it sure does have grin-inducing performance. Plus, the motorcycle is packed with technology and exotic cycle parts and the quality is top notch too. Can it be used as a daily ride, yes absolutely! Would it be fine with going off-road? Not quite, because it is simply not meant to! But if you do buy one, you are in for a good time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Scrambler 1100 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati
Hypermotard
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph
Street Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki
Ninja 1000
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph
Thruxton R
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati
SuperSport
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki
GSX S1000
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha
MT-09
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli
TNT 899
TAGS :
Ducati bikes in India Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Ducati Scrambler 1100 Ducati Scrambler 1100 features

Latest News

Fast Chargers For Electric Vehicles Installed At Parliament House
Fast Chargers For Electric Vehicles Installed At Parliament House
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Adopting A Public Transport Centric Approach In Traffic-Choked Cities
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Adopting A Public Transport Centric Approach In Traffic-Choked Cities
2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Caught Testing In Germany
2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Caught Testing In Germany
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Vehicle Owners In Cyclone Fani Affected Odisha And West Bengal
Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Vehicle Owners In Cyclone Fani Affected Odisha And West Bengal
Detroit Agrees To Pay $107.6 Million To Buy Land For New Fiat Chrysler Plant
Detroit Agrees To Pay $107.6 Million To Buy Land For New Fiat Chrysler Plant
Elon Musk Owes $507 Million To Banks Helping Tesla Raise Capital
Elon Musk Owes $507 Million To Banks Helping Tesla Raise Capital
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Asia In Charge Of Electric Car Battery Production
Asia In Charge Of Electric Car Battery Production
Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Alternatives

Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati Hypermotard
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 11.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 11.03 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli TNT 899
₹ 10.1 Lakh *
View More
Explore Scrambler 1100
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities