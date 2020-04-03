Coronavirus Lockdown: Top 10 Motorcycle Reviews To Read

Some of the best bike reviews to read while staying locked down

With the global coronavirus pandemic hitting alarming levels every single day, the wise thing to do right now is to maintain social distancing, and stay put at home. If you're a fan of motorcycles, and like some of us, have been longing to head out for a ride, don't fret; this too shall pass. But right now, the sensible thing to do is to stay indoors. While some of you are keeping busy working from home, now may be a good time to catch up on some reading about motorcycles.

Here's a list of some of the recent motorcycles we've enjoyed reviewing, and you may want to take a look at the reviews as well. From naked street bikes, adventure motorcycles to scramblers, this list has many flavours and have some of the best bikes we have had the pleasure of reviewing over the past year or so. Go ahead, catch up on some reading, then!

The KTM 125 Duke is the near perfect beginner's bike, even though it may be considered slightly expensive

1. KTM 125 Duke

The KTM 125 Duke is targeted at young adults, for riders looking for their first ride, but with sporty DNA and engaging performance, yet being accessible and unintimidating. With a tiny engine, but more than made up for by sharp handling, and an extremely entertaining package, the baby Duke makes for an overall entertaining and fun little bike, even without any proper 'performance' to speak of. Quite a lively one, this!

Also Read: KTM 125 Duke Review

The Hero XPulse 200 is a fun, entertaining bike to start off-road riding with!

2. Hero XPulse 200

The entry-level adventure motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp may leave you wanting for more, if you really want to go long-distance touring. But where it makes up is its fun-to-ride, and entertaining personality, and offers just the perfect platform to begin off-road riding with. Needless to say, we had a lot of fun riding this, and threw a lot of off-road obstacles while we were at it!

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Review

The KTM 390 Duke offers superb bang for buck, and it's not dificult to understand why it's such a cult performance bike!

3. KTM 390 Duke

There's a reason why the KTM 390 Duke has attained cult status in India. A combination of phenomenal performance and handling, with a price tag that won't break your bank account, the 390 Duke offers a whole lot of motorcycle! A hugely engaging and entertaining motorcycle, the 390 Duke is a proper pocket rocket!

Also Read: 2020 KTM 390 Duke Review

The KTM 390 Adventure offers superb off-road capability and could be a perfect tool in the right hands

4. KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure promises to be accessible and un-intimidating, and with versatile adventure capability. With a superb motor borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke, light kerb weight, and very good off-road capability, the 390 Adventure is probably the best value for money adventure bike. Needless to say, a brief first ride left us quite impressed.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review

The KTM 790 Duke is an extremely engaging and entertaining middleweight naked

5. KTM 790 Duke

The Scalpel, as it's called, lives up to its name of being a focused, sharp handler with superb performance. Possibly one of the best middleweight nakeds in the market right now, the KTM 790 Duke left us very, very impressed, despite being just a small outing at the test track in Chakan.

Also Read: KTM 790 Duke Review

Triumph's engineers have incorporated learnings from the 765 cc Moto2 engine and incorpoarted those in the 2020 Street Triple RS

6. Triumph Street Triple RS

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has yet to be launched in India, and gets some updates to the engine as well as a few cosmetic changes. The Striple remains one of our favourite middleweight nakeds, and there's plenty of reason why it remains that way!

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Review

The Tiger Rally Pro gets the most number of riding modes, including an Off-Road Pro mode

7. Triumph Tiger 900

The Triumph Tiger gets updated in 2020 with a bigger engine, but loses weight and now comes with an elaborate electronics suite and punchier performance too! With some serious improvement in off-road handling and weight balance, the new Tiger 900 is a definite improvement over the Tiger 800, and we can't wait to get our hands on it again!

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is a superb blend of modern classic design and adventure capability

8. Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC comes with a torquey 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine and with excellent off-road ability. The Scrambler 1200 may not be as versatile as an adventure bike, but it certainly left us very, very, impressed! One of the most enjoyable motorcycles we have ridden in recent years!

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC Review

The Diavel 1260 S is surprisingly agile, despite its 244 kg kerb weight

9. Ducati Diavel 1260

The Ducati Diavel 1260 is a special bike - period. With relaxed ergonomics of a cruiser, but with enough performance to scare you silly, and agility of a sport bike, the Diavel 1260 ticks all the right boxes to make it a very entertaining ride! Needless to say, we had a lot of fun riding it in Andalucia, Southern Spain last year! And so, the Diavel has to make it to this list!

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 First Ride Review

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the very best full-sized adventure bikes available right now

10. BMW R 1250 GS

The most aspirational adventure bike, the big GS belies its size with how easy it is to ride, both on the road and off it! We had a blast reviewing it, and sliding it around off-road, and can say, it's the real deal as far as full-size adventure bikes are concerned!

Also Read: BMW R 1250 GS Review

