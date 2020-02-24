The Honda Activa needs no introduction. It is the king of scooters and more often the highest-selling two-wheeler in India. But, the Activa has been in a dire need of an upgrade for a while. Yes, we've seen changes over the years, but it is only now, in 2020, that the sixth-generation Activa gets its most comprehensive upgrades ever with a new engine that meets the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. Honda has also gone ahead and given a complete update on features and styling as well. Is the new Honda Activa 6G six times better though? Let's find out.

WATCH: 2020 Honda Activa 6G Review

Styling updates are subtle and include the new twin slats up front and and revised chrome accents

New Design

The new Honda Activa 6G gets subtle changes over the older model... The all-metal body shell looks identical but you get a new front fender and twin slats with chrome accents on the front apron. The side panels now have a single air intake instead of two, as seen on the outgoing Activa 5G. The headlamp cluster remains the same, but the LED light is now restricted to the range-topping Deluxe variant, as opposed to the 5G that received the LED unit as standard on all variants. The scooter also gets an elongated tail section and a revised design for the grab rail, bringing in a refreshed look.

The new Activa 6G is longer by 72 mm, while the wheelbase has been extended by 22 mm

But those are just styling changes, come closer and you will notice that this, is in fact, a larger model that the older version. The new Activa 110 shares its platform with the Activa 125 and is now longer by 72 mm over the current version. The wheelbase has gone up by 22 mm and the ground clearance has gone up by 18 mm, without sacrificing on the seat height. The floor space too has increased by 23 mm, which brings more knee room for the rider and that's a big plus. The big update on the Activa 6G is the inclusion of the larger 12-inch front wheel as compared to the 10-inch unit on the older version and that makes for better ride quality and high-speed stability. The seat itself is now longer and more comfortable for the rider and pillion.

The new 109.51 cc engine is now fuel-injected and offers better refinement levels

New Powertrain

The 2020 Honda Activa 6G gets a heavily updated 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that meets the new Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. The motor now gets fuel-injection, while power delivery has been improved with the addition of Enhanced Smart Power technology and friction reduction technology. The result is a lighter scooter, and Honda claims fuel efficiency has in fact improved by 10 per cent.

The BS6 Activa 6G makes less power than the BS4 version with the new fuel-injected motor producing 7.68 bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. In contrast, the older carburetted motor churned out 8 bhp at 7500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Refinement levels on the new engine though have improved by a good margin. Power delivery has been worked up for more low-end acceleration. The Activa 6G feels quicker than the older model and overtaking is easier... Quite the boon when manoeuvring city traffic. Speeds build up quickly up to 60 kmph and the scooter can pull up to 80 kmph without breaking a sweat.

The telescopic front forks and the larger 12-inch front wheel makes for a confidence-inspiring ride on the Activa 6G

What About Ride & Handling?

The new Activa calmly glides over bad roads thanks to the new suspension, and that's thanks to the new telescopic front forks. That, along with the 12-inch front wheel and the 3-step pre-load adjustable shocks at the rear makes for a big difference in terms of ride quality. This is the most comfortable Activa we've ridden in a while and the upgrade was a long-desired one on the scooter. We also like that this is a better handling scooter than it used to be. It's a lot more confidence-inspiring at high speeds, and high-speed stability itself is much better than the older version.

The Honda Activa 6G continues to miss out on alloy wheels and a front disc brake even as an option

Better Brakes?

Having said that, the Activa 6G misses out on a front disc brake and that's a big minus. This would've been a good opportunity to bring a front disc brake option on the scooter. The scooter gets 130 mm drum brakes at either end with Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard, but the braking set-up is just adequate. It lacks the bite that you would've liked with the improved power delivery and ride quality, and would've made the Activa a well-packaged offering.

The instrument console misses a digital readout. The Activa finally gets an engine kill switch

Any New Features?

The Activa 6G finally gets a comprehensive set of new features that customers were asking for a long time. The archaic-looking instrument console now comes with the engine malfunction light and an Eco mode indicator. The numbers are larger and easily readable, but the digital display that was previously offered on the Deluxe variant has now been removed to better differentiate the model from the Activa 125. The scooter also gets the ACG starter that brings in the one-touch, silent start feature and the addition of an engine kill switch.

The external fuel filler is covered by a lid and is discreetly placed above the taillight

The multi-function ignition key has also been updated and gives you to the seat opener and the new external fuel filler. The under-seat storage remains the same at 18 litres and is good for groceries, knick-knacks and a bike cover. It still cannot fit a full-size helmet. However, the big takeaway is the external fuel-filler and that's a big addition on the Activa 6G. There's an external cover that's discreetly integrated into the design and is very convenient to use. The double-layer also adds a sense of security for the owner. Something, a lot of Activa buyers will appreciate.

The new Honda Activa 6G is finally on par with its rivals in terms of equipment but gets a steep price hike

Verdict

Honda has worked upon retaining the familiarity of its most popular scooter while adding much-needed value additions over the older model. The new Activa 6G is well-packaged barring a few negatives. The new model though is about ₹ 8000 more expensive than the BS4 version. Prices now start at ₹ 63,912 for the standard version, going up to ₹ 65,412 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). That's a steep increase in prices but the value additions are more comprehensive this time. Honda also offers a six-year warranty package for a hassle-free ownership experience. The Activa 6G then finally feels on par with its

competition and not a compromise.

