New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hero Xtreme 160R First Ride Review

We spent a few laps around the test track at Hero's Centre for Innovation and Technology with the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R, Hero MotoCorp's first offering in the 160 cc motorcycle segment.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hero revives the 'Xtreme' moniker with the Xtreme 160R

Highlights

  • We briefly ride the new Hero Xtreme 160R at Hero's R&D facility
  • It gets a new chassis, slightly bigger engine and an all-new design
  • It will go up against the Suzuki Gixxer 155 & the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Hero MotoCorp is back in the premium commuter motorcycle segment with the company's first offering in the 160 cc motorcycle segment, with the new Hero Xtreme 160R. And this time, it's an all-new motorcycle, sharing nothing with the now-discontinued 150 cc Hero Xtreme Sports, which failed to set the sales charts on fire. Although a stylish and premium-looking product, the Hero Xtreme Sports wasn't known to have an engine which had the refinement or the agility to take on the competition. That is precisely what the new Xtreme 160R tries to address - engine refinement and dynamics.

rimmfb5g

(The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a new 160 cc engine)

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe

XPulse 200

Passion Pro i3S

Glamour 125

XPulse 200T

Xtreme 200S

Pleasure

Glamour

Splendor iSMART 110

Passion Pro 110

Splendor Pro

Maestro Edge

Pleasure Plus 110

Xtreme Sports

Passion Xpro

Glamour Programmed FI

Karizma ZMR

Duet

Destini 125

Achiever

Splendor iSmart

Xtreme 200R

HF Dawn

Maestro Edge 125

HF Deluxe Eco

Now, just before the new Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations come into force from April 1, 2020, Hero MotoCorp unveiled the brand new 160 cc motorcycle, reviving the Xtreme moniker, but this time, with a slightly bigger, new 160 cc engine, new chassis and with a new design. We briefly sampled the new Xtreme 160R to get a sense of what it offers, in a segment which already has two very likeable offerings in the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer.

How does it look?

mnsmoglo

(The Hero Xtreme 160R looks good and has a sharp design language)

In terms of design, the new Xtreme 160R looks sharp. The overall design definitely is likeable with its chiselled and sculpted angular lines which flow seamlessly with the stepped seat, straight to the tail section. The headlight is full LED, with a LED DRL, LED turn indicators and the taillight wears a blacked out look, and is LED as well. The instrument cluster is an inverted digital display, and the Xtreme 160R also offers a segment first side stand engine cut off, which will shut the engine off if the side stand is down and you engage a gear.

73ehuqqg

(The instrument console on the Xtreme 160R is all-new and gets an inverted digital display)

Suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic front fork, and a 7-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension. The 17-inch wheels are shod with MRF Nylogrip Zapper rubber with a 130 section rear tyre, and braking duties are handled by a 276 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, with the option of a rear petal disc or drum. Overall, the Xtreme 160R is well-equipped looks and feels modern, as a new entrant into the segment should look like.

How does it ride?

38tnp6k4

(We had a very brief ride of the Hero Xtreme 160R at CIT, Jaipur. Our initial impressions are definitely positive)

Our first ride was brief, out on the test track of Hero's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) on the outskirts of Jaipur. But what we can say for certain is that the gruffness of the old 150 cc motor of the Xtreme Sports is immediately forgotten the moment you fire up the engine and start moving. The new 160 cc engine is smooth and refined, the riding position is comfortable, and the overall ergonomics are quite likeable and make the rider feel at ease and home within minutes of straddling the bike.

9kf6mngg

(The Hero Xtreme 160R immediately comes across as a likeable motorcycle)

0 Comments

Out on the test track, the new Hero Xtreme 160R came across as an immediately likeable motorcycle. The engine is refined, acceleration is smooth, and the dynamics spot on. Although the test track didn't offer much to gauge ride quality, if it's one area where the Xtreme 160R really excels in, is in the handling department. The MRF tyres offer sticky and confident performance, even around the small turns around the test track, and the Xtreme 160R falls in and out of a set of corners with confident stability. While we will wait for a final verdict till we get to spend some more time with the new Xtreme 160R, our initial impressions are positive, and we can say with conviction that this is one very likeable motorcycle in the 160 cc segment. The competition just got more intense with the Hero Xtreme 160R. Hero MotoCorp finally has a product which will take the fight to the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer and the Yamaha FZ-S.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 63,804 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 61,737 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 62,033 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 65,020 - 67,134 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 62,588 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 63,328 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 63,751 - 66,605 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 71,891 - 74,216 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best Design - Tata Sierra
CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best Design - Tata Sierra
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities