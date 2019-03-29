New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Triumph Street Twin Review

The Triumph Street Twin has been the bestseller for the company in India and globally too. With the new and updated 2019 Street Twin already launched in India, we figured a good ride was in order to sample the updates. So, here's our review of the 2019 Triumph Street Twin.

The 2019 Triumph Street Twin is the entry-level Bonnie and is the best-selling Triumph in the world

Highlights

  • The 2019 Triumph Street Twin is priced at Rs. 7.45 lakh
  • The engine has been significantly updated; makes 18% more power
  • It gets updated electronics as well; Two new riding modes, Road & Rain

Few motorcycle manufacturers do modern classics better than Triumph. And the prime example of Triumph's modern classic glory is the Street Twin. It is the largest selling Triumph model in India and globally along with being the most affordable too. The design was good, the fit and finish was top-notch and more importantly, it offered a laid-back style of riding and was a motorcycle that could actually be ridden daily. But it was called out not for missing out on the 'fun factor'! Hence, an update was in the pipeline for the Street Twin. We spent some time in the saddle of the new 2019 Triumph Street Twin and sample the updates to the motorcycle.

Triumph Street Twin

8.02 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Triumph Street Twin

How different does the motorcycle look?

vjmca964

(There might not be a marked difference in the looks but, the devil is in the details)

At first glance, you may not see any difference and well, you would be right too. The overall design on the Street Twin was classy and elegant to begin with, so there wasn't a need to change much. There are a few updates of course! The design of the cast alloy wheels is new and speedometer now gets brushed Aluminium 'Bonneville badge' signifying the heritage of the Street Twin. The 'Triumph' badge on the fuel tank is also new along with the decals on the side panels as well. The headlamp bracket is also new and is made of brushed Aluminium and the bezel has been blacked out for a more rugged look. Also, the seat is new, gets more padding and is 10 mm higher.

j1m201pc

(Triumph offers over 140 accessories such as the optional seat and leather saddlebag)

The overall silhouette stays the same but the look of the motorcycle is even classier now! We like how the motorcycle looks, especially in the Korosi Red colour our test motorcycle came in. For those who would like to give a personal touch to their motorcycles, Triumph also offers about 140 accessories for the new 2019 Street Twin, such as the leather saddlebag on our test motorcycle.

What are the mechanical changes?

54i7td94

(The 2019 Street Twin now gets new 41 mm KYB forks and the front disc is now gripped by Brembo callipers)

The 900 cc 'high torque' parallel-twin motor has also been updated with lighter components inside such as crankshaft, balance shafts and dead shafts. Plus, the power output has now gone up by 18 per cent. The motorcycle now makes 64 bhp instead of the earlier 54 bhp. There is a slip-assist clutch as standard fitment as well. The 2019 Street Twin also gets updated electronics as well, including new throttle maps and new riding modes too (Road and Rain) along with ABS and traction control, which were already on offer.

sgle9kko

(Even though the Street Twin has the same engine, it makes 18 per cent more power which is 64 bhp, instead of the earlier 54 bhp)

Although the chassis remains the same, the suspension and brakes are new. The 2019 Street Twin now gets a 310 mm disc up front with a Brembo four-piston calliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear which is gripped by a Nissin two-piston floating calliper on the rear wheel. The front end also gets new 41 mm cartridge type Kayaba forks and the twin shock absorbers at the rear are new as well.

Is there an improvement in performance?

43d5l834

(The new Street Twin definitely feels more alive and peppier than the previous model)

Yes! There is a marked improvement in the riding characteristics of the new Street Twin. The peak torque output stays the same at 80 Nm but now has a wider spread. This means that the engine feels more eager to build up speed quickly. The slip-assist clutch too makes it easier to work the 5-speed gearbox and get maximum punch out of the motor. It was always a smooth motor and that hasn't changed. Even as you wring the throttle and the revs climb up closer to redline, the motorcycle doesn't feel breathless, offering a satisfying ride.

285ve9l

(The ride quality on the 2019 Street Twin is pliant but the handling is not exactly sharp)

Moreover, the better top-end will sit well with those like to take to the highways frequently. Thanks to the updated brakes, the 2019 Street Twin now offers better braking with a stronger bite and better progression. The same goes for the suspension as well. The new KYB forks along with the twin shocks the rear keep the ride quality plush. If you are riding in the city, the regular bad roads, potholes and bumps will be dispatched easily enough. The Street Twin was never a sharp handler and the updated suspension doesn't really change that. It takes some effort to dip it into corners and slicing through traffic isn't its forte either. Plus, if you corner hard, the footpegs come into the way too soon. But yes, the performance will definitely give you the thrills now!

Verdict

44tmtksc

(With a sticker price of ₹ 7.45 lakh, the new Street Twin now makes a good case for itself, with all the updates)

The 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler is priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh and at that price, the kind of performance and quality that you get is perhaps best in class. With the addition of more power, new features and upgraded suspension, the value-for-money quotient is even higher. In India it goes up against the Ducati Scrambler Icon and the Harley-Davidson Street Rod. Yes, it might be more expensive than these, but it is worth the extra money that you pay.

Photography: Azam Siddiqui

