2019 Suzuki Jimny 4X4: First Drive Review

The Suzuki Jimny is one of the Japanese company's most successful, most daring, and most capable vehicles ever. The car has endured over time, gaining in popularity in several markets where it has been sold since 1970, under different names Samurai, Sidekick, Sierra and Katana. In India we got the long wheelbase of the second generation - called the Gypsy of course. And now the long-delayed and much-awaited fourth generation of the Suzuki Jimny is out worldwide, and is gaining not just in popularity, but also respect. That respect comes from being appreciated for its pure purpose built, true approach. With the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy finally being phased out, leaving millions heartbroken, should Maruti Suzuki reconsider bringing the Jimny to India? And what about it's existing subcompact SUV play with the Vitara Brezza? I have now driven the new Jimny extensively. So read on to know where I stand on that issue.

Like its predecessors, the new Suzuki Jimny is also built using a ladder on frame chassis. Step one of staying true. Step two? Keep it 3-door only. And then the crucial next step? A naturally aspirated 1.5 litre petrol mill that churns out 101 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. The gearbox, but naturally, is a manual 5-Speed. So there is no turbo (therefore no Boosterjet engine - Suzuki's much touted new range of turbocharged engines) and no fancy automatic.