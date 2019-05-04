New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 BMW X4 SUV Review

The BMW X4 was launched a couple months ago and now, we finally get to drive the SUV! Or is it a four-door coupe?

View Photos
The BMW X4 gets three engine options to choose from in India

Highlights

  • Prices for the BMW X4 start at Rs. 60.6 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • It gets two diesel and one petrol engine options in India
  • The new X4 is assembled locally at BMW's Chennai plant

It's been a couple of months since the BMW X4 was launched in India and now that it is here, we finally get behind the wheel of one. But, is it a crossover SUV in its truest sense? Or is it a large, four-door coupe? And more importantly, how is the performance? We try and seek answers for the questions above. Now, big, burly SUVs usually have a butch appeal! By design, SUVs ooze muscle and strength. But the BMW X4, it has proper sex appeal! The design is evocative in its truest sense! The coupe-like design, the flowing lines, coupled with the chrome slatted kidney grille up front and the wide, muscular haunches at the rear make for a pleasing design.

Watch Our BMW X4 Review Here

BMW X4

71.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW X4

04jrrjuo

(The coupe-like roofline makes the X4 stand out among other SUVs)

So yes, the biggest design USP is the steeped rear roofline, which gives the SUV (Ahem! SAC) a lovely coupe-like silhouette! The front could have had a bit more drama though. Nonetheless, if you are looking for a car which gets you eyeballs, the X4 commands presence be it on the road or in a parking lot! BMW says that the X4 is a Sports Activity Coupe (SAC), we will just stick to calling it an SUV, a rather sexy one though!

Also Read: BMW X4 SUV Launched In India

ni9n09e

(The coupe-like silhouette of the BMW X4 makes the SUV look stunning)

In India, the BMW X4 is offered has three engine options. There are two diesel engine options which are a 3-litre six-cylinder unit and a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol variant. The one we drove was the xDrive30i model, which is the petrol unit making 248.5 bhp and 350 newton metres of peak torque between 1,450 - 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. The engine is  already compatible with BS VI emission norms, which comes into force April 2020 onwards.

3dn8gkdc

(The X4 gets 2 diesel and one petrol engine option in India)

Under the hood the BMW X4 gets also gets a 3-litre six-cylinder diesel engine on the xDrive30d variant which produces an output of 261 bhp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6 seconds. The 2-litre four cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive20d has an output of 188 bhp and produces a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 8 seconds.

Also Read: BMW X4 First Drive Review 

e22bc2l8

(The BMW X4 petrol loves to be revved and breaks into a song at higher RPMs)

The petrol engine is butter smooth and there is hardly any noise seeping inside the cabin. The engine loves to be revved hard and comes into its own once you go past 3,500 rpm and that's where the wave of torque comes in, which propels the car forward with ferocity. There is decent pull for a petrol motor and performance is aplenty but that oomph factor that you expect of a BMW, well, it is missing! One has to work the engine, rev hard and only then are you able to extract a grin inducing performance! The 8-speed ZF gearbox too works well and holds on to gears when revving hard. It works well otherwise too, in case you want to shed speed quickly.

bcdgd2ac

(The exterior design on the BMW X4 is truly evocative)

We also like the plush ride quality of the X4. It is slightly stiff but the suspension doesn't quite crash over potholes and bumps. Bad roads are dispatched with utter disregard. For most part of it, the passengers will be ensconced in comfort. The BMW X4 does well to register the steering inputs but the steering itself feels dead and slightly unresponsive. Although, there is enough grip from the fat tyres and the xDrive four-wheel drive system that allow you to get out of corners, carrying enough speed. Possibly three-digit speeds!

9ng42lug

(The cabin is of excellent quality but could have been a little more jazzier)

The cabin is done well, using good quality materials but the dashboard could have been a little snazzier, considering that the X4 itself is a unique-looking car. You have all sorts of creature comforts such as climate control, cruise control, panoramic sunroof and the usual suspects such as the iDrive knob, gesture control, touchscreen infotainment system and the works. The cabin is a comfortable place to be in. With its sloping roofline, we are sure you would have questions about the rear headroom and well, yes! It is a little lacking. Anyone with his/her height touching six feet or more will feel cramped at the rear. Although, thanks to the wide track and long wheelbase the rear bench can fit three people quite comfortably.

8h6e72jg

(The prices for the X4 start at ₹ 60.6 lakh and go up to ₹ 65.9 lakh for the top-spec diesel model)

0 Comments

The prices for the BMW X4 start at ₹ 60.60 lakh and go up to ₹ 65.90 lakh for the big 3.0-litre straight six diesel variant. For people who are looking to buy a mid-size SUV and if the X3 doesn't appeal to them, then the BMW X4 definitely will. As far as driving pleasure is concerned, there are BMW SUVs which are more engaging, but the X4 with its coupe-like design and raw presence is good enough to seal the deal. Not to mention the high quality interior too!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X4 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X4
BMW
X4
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
Mercedes-AMG
SLC 43
Audi RS5
Audi
RS5
Maserati Ghibli
Maserati
Ghibli
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Aston Martin
V8 Vantage
Aston Martin DB9
Aston Martin
DB9
Nissan GT-R
Nissan
GT-R
Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati
GranTurismo
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin
Vantage
Bentley Continental
Bentley
Continental
TAGS :
BMW Cars in India BMW X4 BMW X4 India BMW X4 crossover BMW X4 review

Latest News

JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Asia In Charge Of Electric Car Battery Production
Asia In Charge Of Electric Car Battery Production
Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility
2020 Mercedes Maybach GLS Spotted Testing
2020 Mercedes Maybach GLS Spotted Testing
Government To Draft New Policies For Safer Transportation Of School Children
Government To Draft New Policies For Safer Transportation Of School Children
X1 Racing League Reveals Race Car; To Begin From October 2019
X1 Racing League Reveals Race Car; To Begin From October 2019
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.49 Lakh
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.49 Lakh
Mahindra e2o Plus To Be Phased Out Soon
Mahindra e2o Plus To Be Phased Out Soon
MG Hector SUV To Be Unveiled In India In May
MG Hector SUV To Be Unveiled In India In May
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 20 Per Cent In April 2019
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 20 Per Cent In April 2019

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW X4 Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
₹ 1.29 Crore *
Maserati Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
₹ 1.58 - 1.68 Crore *
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
₹ 1.64 - 3.27 Crore *
Aston Martin DB9
Aston Martin DB9
₹ 2.16 Crore *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.48 Crore *
Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati GranTurismo
₹ 2.66 - 2.96 Crore *
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
₹ 3.45 Crore *
Bentley Continental
Bentley Continental
₹ 3.86 - 5.14 Crore *
View More
Explore X4
×
Explore Now
x
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities