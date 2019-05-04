2019 BMW X4 SUV Review

It's been a couple of months since the BMW X4 was launched in India and now that it is here, we finally get behind the wheel of one. But, is it a crossover SUV in its truest sense? Or is it a large, four-door coupe? And more importantly, how is the performance? We try and seek answers for the questions above. Now, big, burly SUVs usually have a butch appeal! By design, SUVs ooze muscle and strength. But the BMW X4, it has proper sex appeal! The design is evocative in its truest sense! The coupe-like design, the flowing lines, coupled with the chrome slatted kidney grille up front and the wide, muscular haunches at the rear make for a pleasing design.

Watch Our BMW X4 Review Here

BMW X4 71.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The coupe-like roofline makes the X4 stand out among other SUVs)

So yes, the biggest design USP is the steeped rear roofline, which gives the SUV (Ahem! SAC) a lovely coupe-like silhouette! The front could have had a bit more drama though. Nonetheless, if you are looking for a car which gets you eyeballs, the X4 commands presence be it on the road or in a parking lot! BMW says that the X4 is a Sports Activity Coupe (SAC), we will just stick to calling it an SUV, a rather sexy one though!

Also Read: BMW X4 SUV Launched In India

(The coupe-like silhouette of the BMW X4 makes the SUV look stunning)

In India, the BMW X4 is offered has three engine options. There are two diesel engine options which are a 3-litre six-cylinder unit and a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol variant. The one we drove was the xDrive30i model, which is the petrol unit making 248.5 bhp and 350 newton metres of peak torque between 1,450 - 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. The engine is already compatible with BS VI emission norms, which comes into force April 2020 onwards.

(The X4 gets 2 diesel and one petrol engine option in India)

Under the hood the BMW X4 gets also gets a 3-litre six-cylinder diesel engine on the xDrive30d variant which produces an output of 261 bhp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6 seconds. The 2-litre four cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive20d has an output of 188 bhp and produces a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 8 seconds.

Also Read: BMW X4 First Drive Review

(The BMW X4 petrol loves to be revved and breaks into a song at higher RPMs)

The petrol engine is butter smooth and there is hardly any noise seeping inside the cabin. The engine loves to be revved hard and comes into its own once you go past 3,500 rpm and that's where the wave of torque comes in, which propels the car forward with ferocity. There is decent pull for a petrol motor and performance is aplenty but that oomph factor that you expect of a BMW, well, it is missing! One has to work the engine, rev hard and only then are you able to extract a grin inducing performance! The 8-speed ZF gearbox too works well and holds on to gears when revving hard. It works well otherwise too, in case you want to shed speed quickly.

(The exterior design on the BMW X4 is truly evocative)

We also like the plush ride quality of the X4. It is slightly stiff but the suspension doesn't quite crash over potholes and bumps. Bad roads are dispatched with utter disregard. For most part of it, the passengers will be ensconced in comfort. The BMW X4 does well to register the steering inputs but the steering itself feels dead and slightly unresponsive. Although, there is enough grip from the fat tyres and the xDrive four-wheel drive system that allow you to get out of corners, carrying enough speed. Possibly three-digit speeds!

(The cabin is of excellent quality but could have been a little more jazzier)

The cabin is done well, using good quality materials but the dashboard could have been a little snazzier, considering that the X4 itself is a unique-looking car. You have all sorts of creature comforts such as climate control, cruise control, panoramic sunroof and the usual suspects such as the iDrive knob, gesture control, touchscreen infotainment system and the works. The cabin is a comfortable place to be in. With its sloping roofline, we are sure you would have questions about the rear headroom and well, yes! It is a little lacking. Anyone with his/her height touching six feet or more will feel cramped at the rear. Although, thanks to the wide track and long wheelbase the rear bench can fit three people quite comfortably.

(The prices for the X4 start at ₹ 60.6 lakh and go up to ₹ 65.9 lakh for the top-spec diesel model)

The prices for the BMW X4 start at ₹ 60.60 lakh and go up to ₹ 65.90 lakh for the big 3.0-litre straight six diesel variant. For people who are looking to buy a mid-size SUV and if the X3 doesn't appeal to them, then the BMW X4 definitely will. As far as driving pleasure is concerned, there are BMW SUVs which are more engaging, but the X4 with its coupe-like design and raw presence is good enough to seal the deal. Not to mention the high quality interior too!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.