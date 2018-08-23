2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Review

Ever since it was launched in 2014, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been one of the best-selling models in its segment. In fact, till date over 2.2 lakh units of the Ciaz have been sold till date and currently it has a market share of 34 per cent in the compact sedan segment. It was about time for Maruti Suzuki to update the Ciaz and so it did, launching the Ciaz Facelift in India. So, how is the new Ciaz different from the old model and is it better? Here's what we think of the new Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 9.2 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Looking Sharp

(The front end is completely new and offers much better road presence to the car) (The front end is completely new and offers much better road presence to the car)

The Ciaz was always a handsome looking car and now with the facelift, it has a completely different personality. The front end on the sedan is completely new! The old grille with horizontal chrome slats have been replaced by a new and sexier grille with a 'multi-pixel' design with chrome borders. Adding to the freshness are the re-designed headlamp cluster with LED projector lamps, new DRLs and the new bumper with LED fog lamps housed in chrome surrounds. The facelift sure works for the new Ciaz and all these new features make the car look much more upmarket and elegant.

(Overall, the new Ciaz facelift feels more upmarket and elegant) (Overall, the new Ciaz facelift feels more upmarket and elegant)

At the rear, the new Ciaz gets LED combination lamps along with a slightly tweaked bumper! The chrome garnish on the bottom adds to the premium look of the sedan.... Overall the silhouette of the car remains the same and viewed in profile, the Ciaz gets new 16-inch alloys with a lovely pebble grey finish. The new alloys though, will be offered only on the Zeta and Alpha variants along with the LED projector lamps and the daytime running lights.

(The addition of faux wood and satin chrome oozes premium-ness in the otherwise unchanged cabin) (The addition of faux wood and satin chrome oozes premium-ness in the otherwise unchanged cabin)

Step inside the cabin and you will see that not much has changed. There is a new 4.2-inch TFT instrumentation console which now offers eco illumination. This means that the display changes colour as per driving patterns. Other updates include new faux wood inserts and satin chrome inserts that up the premium quotient inside the new Ciaz facelifts.

(The new 4.2-inch TFT console is the same as the one on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno) (The new 4.2-inch TFT console is the same as the one on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno)

New petrol engine on offer

Along with a fresh design, Maruti Suzuki also introduced a new petrol engine which is a 1.5-litre unit with Suzuki's smart hybrid technology. This is the first time that Maruti has introduced its SHVS system on a petrol engine. The new engine displaces 1,462 cc and pumps out 103.25 bhp at 6,000 rpm and churns out peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. There is the 5-speed manual and the old 4-speed automatic gearbox on offer as well.

(The new 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine replaces the earlier 1.4-litre unit. It gets mild hybrid tech as well) (The new 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine replaces the earlier 1.4-litre unit. It gets mild hybrid tech as well)

Ciaz Petrol Engine Specifications Displacement 1,462 cc Max Power 103.25 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Peak Torque 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT Claimed Mileage 21.56 kmpl/20.28 kmpl

(The overall silhouette of the car remains the same) (The overall silhouette of the car remains the same)

We would have loved to see a new automatic gearbox but Maruti decided to stick with the old one on the Ciaz facelift. The new Ciaz with the new petrol engine has claimed fuel efficiency of 21.56 kmpl for the manual variant and 20.28 kmpl on the automatic variant. We drove only the Ciaz petrol as the diesel engine remains the same as before.

How does it drive?

(The Ciaz facelift offers a smooth, comfortable ride experience) (The Ciaz facelift offers a smooth, comfortable ride experience)

Maruti says that the new petrol engine on the Ciaz offers 13 per cent more power and 6 per cent more torque than the previous 1.4-litre unit. The Ciaz handles city drives very well. There is a decent spread of the torque in low and mid revs and the 5-speed manual gearbox actually is a joy to operate. The shifts are smooth and the clutch too is nice and light. We drove the 4-speed automatic variant briefly and apart from the convenience it offers on traffic laden roads, there is not much on offer. The automatic gearbox works like a charm on city roads but it is not the most efficient in terms of response when you want to quickly overtake a vehicle lumbering ahead of you.

(Its has good highway manners but could have done with a slightly punchier engine) (Its has good highway manners but could have done with a slightly punchier engine)

On the highway, the car takes time to build up speed. The Ciaz was never the one for spirited driving, but a little more urgency from the engine would have been welcome. Although, it can happily cruise at triple digits speeds all day and then some more. The engine feels quite refined and there is hardly any noise seeping into the cabin at city speeds. The car retains its comfortable ride quality and good handling abilities.

(The 1.3-litre diesel engine on the Ciaz facelift remains the same) (The 1.3-litre diesel engine on the Ciaz facelift remains the same)

Final Say

Maruti Suzuki has done a fine job on the Ciaz facelift. The car looks and feels much more premium now, the new mild hybrid petrol engine and the overall package does make for a compelling look at the new Ciaz facelift. The prices for new Ciaz petrol start at ₹ 8.19 lakh for the base petrol variant and go till ₹ 10.97 lakh for the top-spec petrol automatic variant.

(The prices for the Ciaz facelift start at ₹ 8.19 lakh and go up to ₹ 10.97 lakh) (The prices for the Ciaz facelift start at ₹ 8.19 lakh and go up to ₹ 10.97 lakh)

The diesel variants begin at ₹ 9.19 lakh and go up to ₹ 10.97 lakh again for the top-spec model. While the Ciaz facelift petrol models are priced at a premium, the diesel models are actually priced lower than the outgoing model. The Ciaz was a best-seller in its segment which has rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and the Honda City, and with the facelift now on sale, it should retain its momentum going forward.

Photography: Rakesh Singh

