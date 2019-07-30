New Cars and Bikes in India

Zoomcar Partners With Renault To Offer Kwid Hatchback

The Renault Kwid will be available via Zoomcar's leasing programme to its 15 million users, and the company plans to add over 1000 Renault cars to its fleet next year.

The Renault Kwid is now available at a monthly subscription of Rs. 14,999 on Zoomcar

Self-driving car rental platform Zoomcar has partnered with Renault India to offer the Kwid hatchback via its leasing programme. Zoomcar users can now subscribe to the Renault Kwid at a monthly subscription of ₹ 14,999, and the company plans to add 1000 Renault cars to its fleet across India by next year for its 15 million users. Under Zoomcar's leasing programme - ZAP - subscribers ca share the car back on Zoomcar's self-drive platform which can be used for self-drive bookings by its registered customers for short-term rentals.

Renault Kwid

2.97 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Kwid

Speaking on the announcement, Greg Moran, Co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar said, "We are a dedicated marketplace that is addressing a sizeable market void. Our constant endeavour is to keep on widening the automotive options available to our subscribers and Zoomcar users, might it be SUVs, Hatchbacks or sedans. To accomplish this overarching objective, we are getting into deep strategic partnerships with leading OEMs in India. We are grateful to Team Renault for joining hands with Zoomcar and cultivating a futuristic and dynamic business relationship."

l6abj9s

Renault will also offer its range of SUVs and crossovers via the Zoomcar subscription platform

As part of the partnership with Renault, Zoomcar will offer some of the company's most popular models to its customers. While the association has kick-started with the Kwid, the firm will soon add the automaker's range of SUVs and crossovers to its fleet, according to the statement. Zoomcar has a total of 25 car variants of different brands available under its regular rental model as well as its shared subscription mobility model.  

Zoomcar has partnered with a number OEMs recently including Volkswagen and Nissan, and is expected to announce a number of associations in the future. The leasing option helps customers reduce capital expense on purchasing a vehicle, while manufacturers also find volumes at one go. Zoomcar says the shared mobility segment promises limited liability and superior flexibility including the minimised cost of ownership that is making it attractive for the new-age car buyers.

