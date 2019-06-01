Zoomcar Celebrates Six Years In India With New Offers For Consumers

Zoomcar has completed six years in the self-drive and shared mobility solutions space in India. On its 6th year anniversary, it has come up with a new offer for its consumers. Under its new 'LoveYouBack' Sale, Zoomcar is giving 100 per cent off on all self-drive bookings for a booking period from June 8 to November 25. This means users get the ride for free. Customers get to avail the offer with zero cancellation charges! Which basically immunes them against any kind of loss even if they do advance booking for any period between June 2019 to November 2019 but then cancel it owing to change of plans.

Commenting on the latest development, Greg Moran, Founder & CEO, Zoomcar, said, "Six years really fly! For Zoomcar, it's been an incredible journey since we pioneered the concept of self-drive rentals in India. From our first city in 2013 to our 47th city in 2019, we've served over 7 million transactions. Nearly 5 million individuals have experienced a Zoomcar over this time. Simply put, this journey wouldn't have been possible without our esteemed customer base. To help show our appreciation, we're giving back a healthy dose of self-drive love in the form of a special anniversary sale to commemorate 6 years on the road."

He also added, "From May 29-31st, we're opening up our vast inventory ever to self-drive enthusiasts to avail 100% OFF on every car booking they make for the booking period between 8th June till 25th Nov, a once in a generation offers across the board."

