New Cars and Bikes in India

ZF Group Announces To Expand Pune Manufacturing Facility By 2020

ZF Group will be expanding to Chakan manufacturing facility by 2020 to accommodate new powertrain and chassis modules for passenger cars, as well as more truck and van drivelines.

Dr. Holger Klein, Daniel Schubert & Suresh KV from ZF management at the ground breaking ceremony

German auto component maker ZF Group has announced that it will be expanding its manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune, as it aims to expand production. The company conducted the ground breaking ceremony at its facility recently, and the extension comes four years after the plant first commenced operations in 2015. The extended space at the plant will be used to produce chassis modules, truck and van driveline, as well as powertrain modules for passenger cars. The production at the extended section of the plant will be operational from 2020 onwards.

Speaking about the expansion plans, ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Member of Board Management, Dr. Holger Klein said, "This investment is a strong signal for the region and the commitment to grow business in the region. India is an important growth market for ZF and therefore we are expanding our presence here.

Adding further, ZF India - Head, Suresh KV said, "I am proud of the hard work of our employees, which lead ZF on a positive growth path in the Indian market. With this investment into new building infrastructure, we assure that we will also be able to fulfil growing customer demands in future."

ZF Group's Chakan facility is currently spread over 16,770 sqm and is running at full capacity fro the commercial vehicle, car powertrain and aftermarket business. The extended section at the production complex will add 4000 sqm of space by the end of this year to accommodate further production and warehousing activities.

The ZF Group has been present in India for over five decades and has been in the business of producing drivelines and chassis technology, as well as active and passive safety technology. The group has 14 manufacturing locations in India and is headquartered at the Chakan facility. The company also set up its first technology centre in Hyderabad that focuses on development in electronics, embedded software and mechanical engineering. The company has over 12,000 employees (including JV partners) in India.

