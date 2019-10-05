New Cars and Bikes in India

ZF Becomes Official Powertrain Partner Of Mahindra Racing For Formula E

With Mahindra Racing, ZF has already started development of the electric driveline for the 2020/2021 season.

ZF will also support Mahindra Racing with chassis development expertise and engineering services

ZF Friedrichshafen AG is the new Official Powertrain Partner of Mahindra Racing, for the FIA Formula E Championship. Together with Mahindra Racing, ZF has already started development of the electric driveline for the 2020/2021 season.

The first test bench tests and test drives of the newly developed driveline are currently being planned for the beginning of next year. In addition to the electric motor, development includes both a single-gear, highly efficient transmission and power electronics, which have been specifically designed for the application in motor sports.

Already in the sixth Formula E season, which starts in November, ZF will also support Mahindra Racing with chassis development expertise and provide the team with specially developed shock absorbers and engineering services. The cooperation with Mahindra Racing also marks the end of the previous technology partnership with the Monegasque Venturi Formula E team. As of the 2019/2020 season, Venturi will go to the starting line as a customer team of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team.

Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal of Mahindra Racing, also finds the partnership compelling: "With ZF, we will have one of the most successful global players in the field of e-mobility at our side. We were highly impressed by the performance of the ZF driveline in the most recent Formula E season. Together we will be even better positioned to continue celebrating success and hopefully compete for the championship."

