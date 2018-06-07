Zero Motorcycles Unveils New Logo

US-based electric motorcycle company Zero Motorcycles has revealed its new company logo. This is the electric motorcycle company's third logo, which commenced operations little over a decade ago. Comprising 'Z' and '0' in a what looks like a numerical '0', the new logo is very much in-line with what traditional auto manufacturers logos have looked like and brings a sharper, sleeker and futuristic appeal for the company. We reckon the new logo will be a lot easier to replicate over digital platforms as well, which makes it far more effective when marketing across multiple platforms. With electric mobility regarded as the future, Zero's new logo is intended to project the company as a mainstream player, while also building a quality brand.

The new Zero logo replaces the older "Z Road" emblem that first introduced in October 2013 but looks dated and amateurish even, in comparison. The new logo with its metallic finish looks cleverly done with a premium touch and will age better too, over the years. We certainly think it will be distinctive on a fuel tank of a motorcycle.

Zero Motorcycles' current range comprises a host of offerings including street-fighters, adventure motorcycles and dirt bikes, all of which use an electric powertrain. For the 2018 model year, the company introduced a 10 per cent extended range on its motorcycles and six times faster charging.

Apart from developing its own electric motorcycles, Zero also provides its electric powertrain to Curtiss Motorcycles, formerly known as Confederate Motors. In fact, the company recently revealed the Curtiss 'Zeus' full-electric motorcycle prototype that is powered by a Zero-sourced dual electric motors that have been fed into a single output shaft. Curtiss calls it "E-Twin" platform and is tuned to produce 170 bhp and 393 Nm of torque. The Curtiss Zeus will be arriving in 2020.

