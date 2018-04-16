Zero Motorcycles Issues Recall On 2012 Models

Zero Motorcycles has announced a product recall for more than 200 motorcycles, all 2012 model year motorcycles. The issue with the affected bikes is with the cell pouches inside the bikes' battery packs, and as the packs rub against its housing, wear can occur over time, due to which humidity can get inside the pouch and cause a potential electrical short within the battery. The problem can potentially cause a fire, and has led to the product recall. Zero is warning all owners of affected models to not ride the motorcycles, or even charge the faulty bikes.

Affected owners will be notified by Zero, and the company is giving customers the option to have their motorcycles fixed, or bought back, which includes a financial trade-assist program offering a newer model year Zero motorcycle. The recall is expected to commence from the end of April and will likely cost quite a significant amount to Zero.

Zero Motorcycles is an American manufacturer of electric motorcycles, which was first formed in 2006. In recent times, Zero has launched a range of new models, including upgrading the entire 2018 model year with more range. Zero has also launched an electric adventure motorcycle for Europe and has tied up with Confederate Motors in the US to form a new, all-electric motorcycle brand called Curtiss Motorcycles. Zero is considered one of the leading manufacturers globally of electric motorcycles, with a line of 100 per cent electric motorcycles, including the Zero S, SR, FXS, Zero DS, DSR and FX models.

All Zero motorcycle use lithium-ion power packs, which are developed in-house, and the motorcycles are propelled by AC motors. Zero models have been used in various forms of racing and land speed runs, and hold quite a few records.

