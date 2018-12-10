Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018

The month of December is here and 2018 is about to end, although sadly enough this is one of the slowest moving months for car manufacturers in India, in terms of volumes. With the new calendar year all set to commence, car buyers tend to postpone their purchase to the New Year. But this is also the time when a lot of these manufacturers offer some of the best discounts schemes and benefits. So, here we list down some of the most lucrative offers from some of the top car brands in India, and in case you are out to buy a car this month, you should definitely take a look at this.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Alto K10 gets benefits up to ₹ 30,000

While there are no direct discounts from Maruti Suzuki this month, dealers have been offering a host of special discounts and exchange benefits.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with benefits up to ₹ 40,000 for petrol, ₹ 35,000 for CNG and ₹ 45,000 for the AMT

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with benefits up to ₹ 35,000

Maruti Suzuki Swift comes gets benefits up to ₹ 35,000 (petrol) and ₹ 20,000 (diesel)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets benefits up to ₹ 35,000

Hyundai India

Hyundai is having a special December Delight sale this month

Hyundai India is currently running a year-end sale called the 'December Delight'. The company is offering a host of discounts and other benefits on its entire fleet, except for the new-gen Hyundai Santro and the Creta SUV. These offers include both cash discounts and exchange benefits and are valid till December 31, 2018.

Hyundai Eon comes with benefits up to ₹ 65,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 petrol gets benefits up to ₹ 75,000 and diesel version gets up to ₹ 85,000.

Hyundai Xcent subcompact sedan gets benefits up to 90,000 for both petrol and diesel models.

Hyundai i20 and i20 Active get discount benefits up to ₹ 50,000.

Hyundai Verna gets benefits up to ₹ 50,000.

Hyundai Elantra comes with 1-year free insurance + ₹ 30,000 exchange benefits.

Hyundai Tucson SUV will come with 1-year free insurance + ₹ 30,000 exchange benefits.

Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz and Xcent VTVT S trim at special price ₹ 5.99 lakh and ₹ 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honda Cars India

Honda December offer also celebrates the company's 70th anniversary globally

Similarly, Honda Cars India is also having a special sale this month, celebrating the brand's 70th anniversary globally. In fact, Honda is offering special discounts schemes and benefits across its model range, right from the Brio to the BR-V. The newly launched CR-V doesn't get any discounts.

Honda Brio comes with ₹ 19,000 worth 1st year insurance at just ₹ 1.

New Honda Amaze will come with additional 2-years extended warranty + 3 Year Honda Pro Care Service AMC + Exchange Bonus

Honda Jazz comes with benefits up to ₹ 70,000 (1st Year Insurance + ₹ 20,000 exchange on Jazz VX. Additionally ₹ 25,000 cash discount on Jazz S and V trims)

Honda City gets benefits up to ₹ 62,000 (1st Year Insurance + ₹ 20,000 Exchange Bonus + ₹ 10,000 worth accessories)

Honda WR-V gets benefits up to ₹ 32,000 (1st year insurance + ₹ 20,000 exchange benefits)

Honda BR-V comes with discount benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh (1st year insurance + ₹ 50,000 exchange benefits + accessories worth ₹ 16,500 (exchange customers) / ₹ 26,500 (non-exchange customers)

Ford India

In Ford Midnight Surprise the company is offering assured gifts on all purchases

Ford India is having its Midnight Surprise sale this month with a host of offers and assured gifts on a vehicle purchase. Customers booking Ford cars during Dec 7 - 9, 2018 to get assured gifts ranging from home appliances, gold coins, iPhone X, high-end LED TVs to a vacation in Paris. Customers booking a Ford car during Midnight Surprise also qualify for a lucky draw with Ford Figo as its bumper prize. Ford dealers are also offering discounts as mentioned below, but they may vary depending on dealer and until stocks last.

Ford Freestyle - Dealer End Benefits up to ₹ 40,000 (insurance premium discounted rates included)

Ford Aspire - 5 Year Warranty on New Aspire

Ford Ecosport - Dealer End Benefits upto Rs 50K inclusive of Insurance Premium at Discounted Rates

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is offers a host of exchange benefits and other offers

Tata Motors will also be offering year-end discounts and other benefits during the month of December. The carmaker will offers discounts on all models except for the new Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP.

Tata Tiago gets 1st Year Insurance at discounted price of Rs, 7,400 + Rs 10,000 exchange benefit. Only the latter for the Tiago NRG.

The refreshed Tata Tigor comes with 1st year insurance at discounted price of ₹ 15,000 + ₹ 20,000 exchange benefit.

Tata Nexon 1st year insurance at discounted price of ₹ 13,000 + ₹ 15,000 exchange benefit.

Tata Hexa offers 1st year insurance at discounted price of ₹ 27,000 + ₹ 25,000 exchange benefit.

Tata is also offering ₹ 45,000 discount on the Tata Zest diesel + ₹ 20, 000 exchange bonus.

