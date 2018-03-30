2018 Yamaha YZF R3 Starts Arriving At Dealerships

The new Yamaha R3 comes with new graphics along with dual channel ABS as standard

The new 2018 Yamaha YZF R3 has finally started arriving at the showrooms and deliveries for the bike have also commenced. While Yamaha dealers in Mumbai and Chennai already have the new R3 on display and for test rides, dealers in Delhi are still accepting pre-bookings as of now and expect the model to hit the showroom in April. Launched at ₹ 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike was introduced early last month, at the Auto Expo 2018 with an updated design, new colour scheme, and a bunch of new features. Dealers have told us that as of now, in Mumbai, the bike commends an on-road price of a little over ₹ 4 lakh.

Yamaha YZF R3 is available at an on-road price of just a little north of ₹ 4 lakh

The new 2018 Yamaha YFZ R3 is currently offered in two colour choices - Racing Blue and Magma Black, with the latter getting a nice matte coat. The bike also gets new graphics and compared to the previous model and it also comes a couple of new features like dual channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) and new sticker Metzeler radial tyres, both as standard. The rest of the features list remind largely unchanged like - the 298 mm disc brake for the front wheel and a 220 mm disc for the rear one, along with 41 mm Kayaba forks up front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. There will be an additional cost for accessories like saree guard, which in our opinion, is not all that good looking.

Yamaha YZF R3 is offered in two colours - Magma Black and Racing Blue

Powering the bike is the same 321 cc in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and the only update to the engine, on paper, is that it's now BS-IV compliant. The parallel-twin motor is capable of churning out a maximum of 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and develops 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Yamaha YZF R3 gets ABS and sticker Metzeler tyres as standard

With regards to the waiting period, some of the dealers told us that it might take almost up to a month to get the delivery of the bike, while few others told us that that bike can be handed over to the customer in about seven days if all the paperwork is in place. Although this is a factor that might vary depending on the dealerships, choice of colour, and stock availability, among others.

