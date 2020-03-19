Yamaha YZF-R3 Discontinued; New Version Could Be Launched In 2021

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is all set to be discontinued at the end of this month with the motorcycle not being upgraded to BS6 norms. Yamaha has already completed its transition to the new emission regulations and the R3 is not on the list. A major reason for the motorcycle missing the upgrade is the fact that Yamaha has not updated the R3 internationally to Euro5 norms, and it continues to be Euro4 compliant since the European norms do not require it to be upgraded. Yamaha dealerships have already stopped taking bookings for the motorcycle with only a handful of stocks available at limited dealerships. Those looking to get their hands on one, make sure to register one before March 31, 2020.

Also Read: Yamaha Completes Transition To BS6 Emission Norms

Yamaha YZF R3 3.77 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Yamaha R3 comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is a low-volume product for the manufacturer in the country. Hence, it would make limited sense for the company to upgrade the model to BS6 emission norms that will be specific to our market. The discontinuation though could be temporary, and there's still hope that the bike will return to India if the Japanese giant chooses to upgrade the model to Euro5 norms going forward. We could see the bike making a comeback as early as 2021.

The comprehensively updated Yamaha YZF-R3 was introduced last year in global markets with the same 321 cc engine

The Yamaha R3 and the R25 (sold in select markets) received a comprehensive upgrade last year with the offering sporting a new YZF-R1 inspired design language and a few mechanical tweaks. This includes the new twin LED headlamp with a faux RAM air intake, revised side fairing that looks sharp and a fully-digital instrument console. The full-faired offering also comes with new clip-on handlebars, 37 mm KYB UUSD forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock, also sourced from KYB. The new R3 rides on 10-spoke cast aluminium alloy wheels.

Also Read: Honda CBR250R To Be Discontinued From April 2020

Power on the 2020 Yamaha R3 continues to come from the same 321 cc parallel-twin motor that develops 41 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. ABS is offered as standard on the India-spec model after it was introduced at 2018 Auto Expo.

The R3 joins a list of the two-wheelers we'll miss in the run up to BS6 norms. The list comprises the Honda CBR250R, Navi, Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic 500 range, among others. Meanwhile, the 300-400 cc motorcycle space has a number of offerings right from the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM RC 390, and more. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 that has also been temporarily discontinued, will also return later in the year in its BS6 avatar.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.