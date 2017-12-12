Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 Spotted At A Dealership In India; Launch Soon

Yamaha Motor India has had an eventful year with two performance offerings - FZ25 and Fazer 25. The bikes were quite the surprise for the Indian market and garnering good numbers for the manufacturer. However, the track bred enthusiasts have been waiting to their hands on the next generation Yamaha YZF-R15 and it seems the model is closer than ever to its launch. A recent image emerged online shows the R15 V3.0 at a dealership, hinting towards the model making its debut soon. The India-spec Yamaha R15 V3.0 could go on sale as early as January next year, and is a comprehensive upgrade over the current model.

(Production Spec Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 gets telescopic forks and disc brakes, no ABS)

Compared to the international version, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 for India has been toned down on the equipment levels in order to keep costs in check. The test mules spied previously revealed telescopic front forks instead of USDs, while features like a slipper clutch, aluminium foot pegs and other smaller components have been given a miss as well. That said, Yamaha will introduce the new 155 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor on the new R15 V3.0. The unit belts out about 19 bhp of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, and comes with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The tech is expected to feature on the Indian model as well, and will be a first in the segment. The engine will come paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The power upgrade is substantial on the new R15 over the V2.0, while torque has seen a dip. The current model uses a 149 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 16.7 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. The bike also makes do with disc brakes at the front and rear, but there is no sign of ABS on the spied models. Other features that are likely to make it on the new R15 will be LED headlamps, and taillight; as well as an all-digital instrument console, along with better ergonomics especially for the pillion.

(The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 is expected to get a upgrade in power)

With respect to prices, expect the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 to carry a price tag between ₹ 1.20-1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). That's a marginal increase over the current version. The model will lock horns against the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF, KTM RC 200 and the likes in the segment.

