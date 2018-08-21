New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 Discontinued In India

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 has been discontinued in India six months after the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 was introduced, while the first generation R15 S continues to be on sale.

The Yamaha R15 V2.0 was introduced in 2011 and was sold alongside the R15 V1.0

Yamaha Motor India has pulled the plug on the YZF-R15 V2.0 in the country, six months after the YZF-R15 V3.0 went on sale earlier this year. The Yamaha R15 has been one of the most successful motorcycles for the company and the third generation version takes it to a whole new level in terms of performance, design, and technology. With the updated bike offered on sale in India, Yamaha has decided to discontinue the R15 V2.0. However, Yamaha will continue to sell the R15S (Version 1.0), alongside the Yamaha R15 V3.0 which retains the older design and engine, and a lower price tag, as well as a single-piece seat.

Yamaha YZF R15 V2.0

Yamaha YZF R15 V2.0

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Review
 
It's not uncommon though for Yamaha to sell its old and new products alongside. The company has been using the strategy for its more popular models in the product line-up in the past as well. The Yamaha FZ FI 2.0 was introduced in 2014 and was sold along with the first generation FZ-16 and FZ-S models. The first generation versions were eventually pulled off the market once the demand shifted to the fuel-injected FZ 2.0 models over the years.

(The Yamaha R15 V3 was recently introduced in the new MotoGP Edition)
 
The Yamaha YZF-R15 was first launched in India about a decade ago and redefined an affordable performance motorcycle in the 150 cc segment. The bike's dynamics have only improved ever since and the R6 inspired styling remains true in its latest form as well. While the first generation R15 was introduced with a single seat, the V2.0 that arrived in 2011 received a split-seat setup, sharper tail-end and a meatier rear tyre. The first generation R15 was re-introduced in 2015 after a healthy demand from buyers.
 
Priced at ₹ 1.18 lakh, the Yamaha R15 V2.0 was ₹ 9000 cheaper than the R15 V3.0. In comparison, the Yamaha R15 S is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and that makes for a substantial difference over the V3.0. With both the first-generation R15 and the latest R15 V3.0 on sale, Yamaha can cater to a wider customer base in the 150 cc segment with the R15S still having a loyal fan following. For existing customers too, spares won't be an issue on the R15S and R15 V2.0.

yamaha r15 s

(The Yamaha YZF-R15S is about ₹ 12,000 cheaper than the R15 V3.0)

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP Edition Launched In India
 
Priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with VVA technology that produces 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 15 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox and also comes with a slip and assist clutch function. The Yamaha R15S, uses a 149 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 16.4 bhp at 8500 rpm and 15 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm, while mated to a 6-speed transmission. Recently, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 limited edition was launched with MotoGP livery as well.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 Discontinued In India
