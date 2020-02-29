Yamaha XSR 155 Cafe Racer & Flat Tracker Body Kits Revealed For Indonesia

Yamaha Motor is yet to announce plans of introducing the XSR 155 in India

The Yamaha XSR 155 retro-styled motorcycle was launched in Indonesia last year, and now the company has introduced two new body kits. The new kits transform the XSR 155 into a cafe racer or a flat tracker. The neo-retro motorcycle is based on the Yamaha MT-15, and the retro-styling is extremely likeable. The body kit includes 12 accessories that include cosmetic upgrades and bolt-on protective components. The body kits are priced between 120,000 and 950,000 Indonesian Rupiah ( ₹ 600 and ₹ 4800). The accessories can be bought separately as well.

Also Read: R15-Based Yamaha XSR155 Breaks Cover In Thailand

The accessories list includes a blacked-out stainless steel radiator cover, machined bar end weights, oil plug cover, side covers set, radiator side guard, front brake reservoir cap, rear brake reservoir cap, smoked flyscreen, licence plate holder, side skid plate, fuel cap sticker, tank pad and a handlebar clamp. For the cafe racer kit, the XSR 155 gets a headlamp cowl and a seat.

The accessories on the Yamaha XSR 155 are quite affordable and priced between ₹ 600 and ₹ 4800

Barring the cosmetic changes, the Yamaha XSR 155 does not get mechanical changes. The bike uses the same 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that develops 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper and assist clutch. The bike uses USD forks upfront and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes at either end. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle.

The XSR 155 would be a nice addition to Yamaha India's line-up alongside the YZF-R15 V3.0 and the MT-15. If launched, expect prices to be around ₹ 1.30-1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be a unique proposition at the price point.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.