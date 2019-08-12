Yamaha Tracer Mini Adventure Tourer Spotted In Vietnam

Yamaha may be looking at introducing a small displacement adventure tourer in the Yamaha Tracer range, as a latest spy shot from Vietnam seems to suggest. There are not enough details about what the powerplant of this mini adventure touring motorcycle is, but speculations point to a Yamaha Tracer with either a 125 cc, or a 150 cc engine. From the looks of the spy shot, it appears that the mini Tracer is near production ready, and Yamaha Vietnam may soon unveil the model, in all likelihood, at the upcoming Ho Chi Minh Motorshow later this month.

What is also not clear at this stage is whether Yamaha will be introducing a 125 cc Tracer, or a bigger 150 cc Tracer based on the Yamaha MT-15. So far, Yamaha has two models in the Tracer range, based on the MT-09 and the MT-07, called the Tracer 900 and the Tracer 700 respectively. But none of the models in the Yamaha Tracer family are offered on sale in India. If Yamaha does decide to introduce a 150 cc Tracer, and if it is eventually manufactured completely in India, we could look at a possible launch sometime in 2020, but that would also depend on if at all India Yamaha will be looking at demand for such a model in the world's largest two-wheeler market.

A production-ready model of the mini Yamaha Tracer, in both 125 cc and 150 cc variants, could well be unveiled in November this year at the EICMA show in Milan. We are of course, excited at the prospect of a compact adventure tourer in the lower end of the displacement spectrum, and if Yamaha does decide to introduce such a model in India, it will certainly make for a very attractive package. The current naked 150 cc Yamaha MT-15 has been well-received in India, and a touring variant could well make for a good product strategy in India.

