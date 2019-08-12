New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Tracer Mini Adventure Tourer Spotted In Vietnam

A spy shot of what is being described as a mini adventure tourer, possibly a Yamaha Tracer 125 or Tracer 150, has been spotted in Vietnam.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
A spy shot clicked in Vietnam shows a mini Yamaha Tracer, possibly with a 125 cc or 150 cc engine

Highlights

  • Mini Yamaha Tracer may sport a 125 cc or a 150 cc engine
  • New Yamaha Tracer mini adventure tourer likely to be showcased at EICMA
  • No word on India Yamaha introducing the mini Yamaha Tracer yet

Yamaha may be looking at introducing a small displacement adventure tourer in the Yamaha Tracer range, as a latest spy shot from Vietnam seems to suggest. There are not enough details about what the powerplant of this mini adventure touring motorcycle is, but speculations point to a Yamaha Tracer with either a 125 cc, or a 150 cc engine. From the looks of the spy shot, it appears that the mini Tracer is near production ready, and Yamaha Vietnam may soon unveil the model, in all likelihood, at the upcoming Ho Chi Minh Motorshow later this month.

What is also not clear at this stage is whether Yamaha will be introducing a 125 cc Tracer, or a bigger 150 cc Tracer based on the Yamaha MT-15. So far, Yamaha has two models in the Tracer range, based on the MT-09 and the MT-07, called the Tracer 900 and the Tracer 700 respectively. But none of the models in the Yamaha Tracer family are offered on sale in India. If Yamaha does decide to introduce a 150 cc Tracer, and if it is eventually manufactured completely in India, we could look at a possible launch sometime in 2020, but that would also depend on if at all India Yamaha will be looking at demand for such a model in the world's largest two-wheeler market.

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

MT-15

FZ25

YZF R1

FZ V3.0 FI

FZ V2.0 FI

Fascino

SZ RR V2.0

Fazer V2.0 FI

Fazer 25

MT-09

YZF R3

YZF R15S

Saluto

Cygnus Ray ZR

RAY Z

Alpha

Saluto RX

0 Comments

A production-ready model of the mini Yamaha Tracer, in both 125 cc and 150 cc variants, could well be unveiled in November this year at the EICMA show in Milan. We are of course, excited at the prospect of a compact adventure tourer in the lower end of the displacement spectrum, and if Yamaha does decide to introduce such a model in India, it will certainly make for a very attractive package. The current naked 150 cc Yamaha MT-15 has been well-received in India, and a touring variant could well make for a good product strategy in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.43 - 1.56 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.47 - 1.5 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.77 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 61,338 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 67,568 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Hyundai Kick Starts Production Of The Grand i10 Nios In India
Hyundai Kick Starts Production Of The Grand i10 Nios In India
MS Dhoni Buys India's First Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV
MS Dhoni Buys India's First Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Electric Bike To Be Unveiled This Month In India
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Electric Bike To Be Unveiled This Month In India
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities