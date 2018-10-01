New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video

The Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid prototype will complete its last around-the-world leg, from the UK to the Alps.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid has been teased in a new video

Highlights

  • The Yamaha Tenere 700 prototype will now be ridden in Europe
  • The last World Raid leg will take place from UK to the Alps
  • A production model is expected to be unveiled at EICMA 2018

Yamaha has released a teaser video of what seems to be the new Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid, a middleweight adventure bike based on the Yamaha MT-07. The Tenere 700 World Raid was shown as a concept bike at the 2017 EICMA show in Milan. The Tenere 700 shown at EICMA is based on yet another concept, the Yamaha T7 Concept, which was unveiled a year earlier. Yamaha has been testing the Tenere 700 World Raid across the world, with expert riders riding the prototype on different terrain, in the Americas, Australia, Africa and Europe.

And now, it looks like Yamaha is getting ready to unveil yet another, hopefully, production model of the Tenere 700 World Raid. The latest teaser video features long distance rider and Yamaha ambassador, Nick Sanders (who once rode around the world in 19 days). The bike is completely visible in the new teaser video, and promotes the last stage of the current around-the-world test of the prototype in Europe. The last stage of the World Raid will be the European leg from the UK to the Alps, piloted in turns by Nick Sanders, French enduro racer David Fretigne, Touratch founder Herbert Schwartz and Spanish enduro rider Cristobal Guerrero. Hopefully, Yamaha will be unveiling the production model at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, in early November, after the World Raid stage finishes in the Alps.

yamaha tenere 700

The Tenere 700 takes inspiration from Yamaha's Dakar Rally bikes

The Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid is based on the Yamaha MT-07, and powered by the same 689 cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 75 bhp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. On the Tenere 700, the engine is expected to have a slightly different state of tune, possibly to have more low- and mid-range grunt. The Yamaha Tenere 700 is a highly awaited mid-size adventure bike, and it's likely to have a low seat height to make it accessible for riders of all kinds of height, and it's expected to be lightweight, at least by adventure bike standards, tipping the scales at under 200 kg.

