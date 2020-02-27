New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Variant May Be Introduced

Type-approval documents filed in Europe hints at new Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally variant.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Yamaha may introduce a Rally variant of the Yamaha Tenere 700 adventure bike

Highlights

  • Tenere 700 Rally varuant may be a limited edition model
  • Yamaha Tenere 700 has 72 bhp power, 205 kg wet weight
  • Yamaha Tenere 700 not offered on sale in India

The Yamaha Tenere 700 may not be on sale in India and the US, but looks like Yamaha is already planning to introduce a new 'Rally' version of the popular adventure bike. Currently, Yamaha only offers one variant of the Tenere 700, but with optional accessory packs for customers to customiise the bike according to their individual tastes. But now, Yamaha may be looking to introduce an all-new variant, as suggested by latest documents. According to a media report, Yamaha has already received type approval in Europe for a Rally version of the twin-cylinder middleweight adventure bike.

ksqvrk1

The Tenere 700's design is inspired by Yamaha's factory rally bikes

Yamaha offers two accessory packs for the Tenere 700 currently - a touring-oriented Explorer Pack, and a more off-road oriented Rally Pack. Unlike these packs which are bolt-on accessory packages, the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally has its own model designation, to be called internally as the XTZ690D-B. Considering type approval has already taken place, the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally may be offered on sale in Europe very soon, according to the report.

fm8611rs

Yamaha Tenere 700 powered by 689 cc parallel-twin engine

There's a catch however. The specifications on the type approval documents show that the Rally variant has the same power as the normal Tenere 700, at 72 bhp, and it's identical to the stock Tenere 700 in terms of weight (205 kg wet), length (2370 mm), wheelbase (1595 mm) as well as the same height of 1455 mm. Now, if the Rally variant had some more suspension travel, what would have definitely changed is the height, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.

0 Comments

Based on the limited information, it is speculated that the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally may be just a special edition bike, with the same technical specifications, but possibly with a new colour scheme, or with the Yamaha Rally team colours, rather than a more hard-core, Rally variant. More details will be revealed once the bike is introduced. The stock Yamaha Tenere 700 seems to be quite a capable machine, but so far, India Yamaha doesn't seem to have any plans of introducing it in India anytime soon. To introduce the Tenere 700 in India, Yamaha will need to focus on localisation, in a price sensitive market like India, and to take on rivals like the new Triumph Tiger 900, as well as the upcoming KTM 790 Adventure.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 2.05 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 78,551 - 1.08 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 - 1.12 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.49 - 1.96 Lakh *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 80,348 - 84,787 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 70,846 *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.33 - 1.77 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Bookings Open At Dealerships
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Bookings Open At Dealerships
New Generation Royal Enfield Thunderbird Could Be Called Meteor; Spied Testing
New Generation Royal Enfield Thunderbird Could Be Called Meteor; Spied Testing
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hero Glamour: All You Need To Know
2020 Hero Glamour: All You Need To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities