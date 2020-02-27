Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Variant May Be Introduced

The Yamaha Tenere 700 may not be on sale in India and the US, but looks like Yamaha is already planning to introduce a new 'Rally' version of the popular adventure bike. Currently, Yamaha only offers one variant of the Tenere 700, but with optional accessory packs for customers to customiise the bike according to their individual tastes. But now, Yamaha may be looking to introduce an all-new variant, as suggested by latest documents. According to a media report, Yamaha has already received type approval in Europe for a Rally version of the twin-cylinder middleweight adventure bike.

The Tenere 700's design is inspired by Yamaha's factory rally bikes

Yamaha offers two accessory packs for the Tenere 700 currently - a touring-oriented Explorer Pack, and a more off-road oriented Rally Pack. Unlike these packs which are bolt-on accessory packages, the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally has its own model designation, to be called internally as the XTZ690D-B. Considering type approval has already taken place, the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally may be offered on sale in Europe very soon, according to the report.

Yamaha Tenere 700 powered by 689 cc parallel-twin engine

There's a catch however. The specifications on the type approval documents show that the Rally variant has the same power as the normal Tenere 700, at 72 bhp, and it's identical to the stock Tenere 700 in terms of weight (205 kg wet), length (2370 mm), wheelbase (1595 mm) as well as the same height of 1455 mm. Now, if the Rally variant had some more suspension travel, what would have definitely changed is the height, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.

Based on the limited information, it is speculated that the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally may be just a special edition bike, with the same technical specifications, but possibly with a new colour scheme, or with the Yamaha Rally team colours, rather than a more hard-core, Rally variant. More details will be revealed once the bike is introduced. The stock Yamaha Tenere 700 seems to be quite a capable machine, but so far, India Yamaha doesn't seem to have any plans of introducing it in India anytime soon. To introduce the Tenere 700 in India, Yamaha will need to focus on localisation, in a price sensitive market like India, and to take on rivals like the new Triumph Tiger 900, as well as the upcoming KTM 790 Adventure.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.