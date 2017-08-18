Yamaha Teases Upcoming T7 Adventure Bike

Yamaha has started its teaser campaign for the upcoming adventure bike, based on the Yamaha MT-07. The new adventure bike is expected to be a production-spec model based on the Yamaha T7 concept which was unveiled at the 2016 EICMA Show. The T7 is powered by a 689 cc, twin-cylinder engine and boasts of high ground clearance, long travel suspension and light weight chassis. Prototype versions of the bike have already been spotted testing in the past, so expect Yamaha to launch the new adventure bike soon. The teaser video says September 6, 2017 is when more details will be revealed.

Yamaha T7 Concept is powered by a 689 cc parallel-twin engine

The Yamaha T7 Concept is a fully-functional prototype developed with help from the Yamaha Official Rally Team in France, Yamaha R&D in Italy, and GK Design in The Netherlands. The production-spec adventure bike is expected to get a new name, and will be a basic adventure bike, but promises a lot of off-road capability. The 689 cc parallel-twin engine makes around 75 bhp of power and the bike is expected to have a kerb weight of around 180 kg, making it a very attractive lightweight option in the ADV bike category.

The Yamaha T7 Concept features an aluminium fuel tank, LED headlight, KYB front suspension, carbon fibre fairing and skid plate, as well as a custom Akrapovic exhaust. The production-spec model though will probably not have high-end components like the exhaust and carbon fibre bits, and will be positioned as a value for money and reliable adventure bike. It will still come equipped with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel shod with Pirelli Scorpion MT90 tyres.



