Yamaha Sales Go Up Worldwide

Sales of Yamaha in Asia grow, while Europe remains flat. But Yamaha's sales in the US have fallen, similar to what Harley-Davidson reported sometime back

Yamaha sales in Asia continues to grow, but sales in US have fallen

Highlights

  • Yamaha sales in Asia continue to grow
  • US market declines for Yamaha
  • Europe remains flat for Yamaha

Yamaha's sales in the US have taken a hit, similar to trends Harley-Davidson had reported in the company's sales report for the second quarter of 2017. New motorcycle sales in the US were low due to a slowdown in the industry, and lack of buyer interest in motorcycles. Now, Yamaha seems to be reporting a similar fate with the Japanese two-wheeler giant's sales in the US. Not surprisingly, markets in Asia continue to be on the rise, leading Yamaha's overall international sales. Overall, Yamaha has reported a 6.6 per cent increase in net sales of motorcycles for the first half of 2017.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sales Slip In Second Quarter

Unit sales in emerging markets such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan increased, and despite decreasing in Indonesia due to the market slump there, the unit sales figure increased overall. Net sales increased, and operating income increased significantly thanks to the effects of product mix improvements and cost reductions, a release from Yamaha said.

Regarding unit sales in developed markets, sales in Europe were on a similar level to the previous year - despite the launch of new products such as the MAX series - due to the impact of environmental regulations. In North America, sales decreased due to weakening demand, leading to an overall decrease in sales. Net sales were on a similar level to the previous year thanks to product mix improvements, and operating income moved into the black.

In India, Yamaha sold nearly 2 lakh two-wheelers from April to June 2017, but overall growth has remained flat for India Yamaha this year. In India, Yamaha is all set to launch the new Fazer 250, the full-faired version of its quarter-litre FZ25. Globally, the most anticipated Yamaha launch will be unveiled at the EICMA show later this year, when Yamaha unveils the MT-07-based adventure tourer.

