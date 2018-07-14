Yamaha Ray ZR Rally Street Edition Teased; Launch Soon

India Yamaha Motor had first showcased the Ray ZR Street Rally Edition at the 2018 Auto Expo. It was basically a decked up version of the standard Ray ZR and now, the company has finally released a teaser video on YouTube confirming the launch of the Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally Edition scooter in India. From what we gathered after seeing the teaser video, the production version of the Ray ZR Street Rally scooter will be more or less similar to the one showcased at the Auto Expo. The scooter will be getting a dual-tone colour scheme and could also get a fully digital instrument console. One can also see winglets on the headlamp apron which is more of bling rather than serving some real purpose.

Also Read: Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally Edition Showcased At The 2018 Auto Expo

(The Ray ZR Street Rally will have the same engine as the standard Ray ZR) (The Ray ZR Street Rally will have the same engine as the standard Ray ZR)

The concept model showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo had other quirky bits such as gold-painted wheels, aluminium footpegs, snazzy graphics and so on. The Ray ZR Street Rally will be a new variant rather than being an all-new scooter. It will have the same 113 cc single-cylinder air cooled engine which makes 7.2 bhp and 8.1 Nm of peak torque and the engine is paired to a CVT unit. The Ray ZR Street Rally will have a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. Expect this scooter to have the same cycle parts as the standard Ray ZR which means telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear along with 10-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The Ray ZR Street Rally could also have combi-braking system as well.

Advertisement

(The Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally Edition was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo) (The Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally Edition was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo)

Currently, the Yamaha Ray ZR is priced at ₹ 55,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we expect the Ray ZR Street Rally to carry a slightly higher price than that when launched. The Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally will be going up against the Honda Dio.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.