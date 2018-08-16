Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.30 Lakh

Teased earlier this month, Yamaha Motor India has introduced the YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP Edition in the country priced at ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition model comes with an all-new paint scheme inspired from the Yamaha YZR-M1 ridden by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales. This is the first time the R15 gets the MotoGP treatment in India, and the special edition is priced at a premium of ₹ 3000 over the standard version. In addition, Yamaha has also updated the FZ-S FI with a rear disc brake, which is priced at ₹ 87,042 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and commands a premium of ₹ 1000. The FZ also gets two new colours on offer.

The new Yamaha R15 V3.0 MotoGP Limited Edition gets the 'Yamaha Racing Blue' colour scheme with the MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank and side panels. Yamaha's title sponsor Movistar also finds place on the fairing and brings the model visually close to its racing genes. The new MotoGP Edition is limited in volumes and will have to be booked online through Yamaha India's official website.

The Yamaha FZ-S FI gets a rear disc brake and 2 new colours Advertisement

Apart from the cosmetic changes, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 MotoGP Edition does not get any performance upgrades. Power continues to come from the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with VVA that has been tuned for 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 15 Nm of peak torque available at 8500 rpm. The bike is paired with a 6-speed transmission and gets a slip and assist clutch for light clutch operation.

The Yamaha FZ-S FI now comes in new matte green and dark night colours

The Yamaha FZ-S FI too retains the same mechanicals with the 149 cc, air-cooled engine producing 13 bhp at 8000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The bike now comes with two new colours - matte green and dark night.

Bookings for the YZF-R15 MotoGP Edition have already commenced while deliveries are set to begin around September this year.

