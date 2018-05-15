Yamaha Patents Leaning Three-Wheel V-Max

Yamaha has filed patents for yet another leaning three-wheeled motorcycle, and this time around, the patent drawings look uncannily similar to the Yamaha V-Max. Yamaha already has been somewhat vocal about the company's focus on leaning three-wheelers for future product development. The Yamaha Niken is the latest leaning three-wheeler, which was unveiled for the first time at last year's Tokyo Motor Show. The Niken was again showcased at last year's EICMA motorcycle show and pre-orders for Europe are expected to be opened this month.

Also Read:Yamaha Niken Pre-Orders Announced

Earlier this year, Yamaha's President and CEO Yoshihiro Hidaka that the company is focussing on the leaning three-wheeler segment with more products under development. The latest patent only underscores that strategy that Yamaha is serious about the leaning three-wheeler segment and sees considerable promise to focus continuous R&D efforts in that direction. Yamaha's first three-wheeler was the Tricity which was launched in 2014, and with renewed global interest in the Niken, it's only obvious that more new three-wheelers are in the making.

Also Read: Yamaha To Launch More Leaning Three-Wheelers

The V-Max is a 200 bhp cruiser from Yamaha and bears striking resemblance to the patent images Also Read: Yamaha Buys Patent For Brudeli Leanster

The latest patent drawings, when overlaid with the Yamaha V-Max, look near identical, hinting towards a completely new update on the big cruiser from Yamaha. The biggest difference though is that the latest patents show a leaning three-wheeler version of the V-Max. Japanese magazine Young Machine have overlaid the patent drawings with a picture of the V-Max to show how similar the bikes are. As things stand today, these are still patents, but we will be looking forward to more three-wheeled news coming our way from Yamaha.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.