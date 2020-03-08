New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Opens Second Blue Square Premium Dealership In Chennai

Located in Ashok Nagar in Chennai, the new Yamaha Blue Square outlet is spread across 2450 sq.ft. and is part of the 100 such showrooms that the company plans to inaugurate this year.

The new Blue Square dealerships will be expanded to 300 across the country in the future

India Yamaha Motor recently inaugurated its second Blue Square premium dealership in Chennai, under the company's Call of the Blue campaign. The two-wheeler maker opened its first Blue Square showroom in December last year, and the new outlets are aimed to offer a more upmarket and digital buying experience for customers across the country. The new outlet is located in Ashok Nagar, Chennai under the name 'Sri Motors' and is spread across 2450 sq.ft.

The new Blue Square dealerships aim to offer a complete digital experience to customers

The new Blue Square showrooms retail all of Yamaha's mass market offerings starting from the Fascino 125 FI scooter, going up to the Yamah FZ-25. The new dealership offers a digital experience to its customers with downloadable digital brochures available via a QR code. The company will also maintain a digital record of its customers, in a bid to improve the communication between the dealer and customer. Yamaha also plans to introduce face-scanning systems and Dealer Management System at the Blue Square outlets.

In addition, the Blue Square showrooms will include a cafe for customers to unwind. Yamaha India plans to open more such premium showrooms pan India later this year. The company will inaugurate 100 such outlets by the end of 2020, and plans to add 300 more showrooms in the future. Apart from two-wheeelers, the dealerships will also retail merchandise and motorcycle gear. Yamaha India currently operates out of 593 dealerships with 2000 touchpoints.

On the product front, Yamaha recently completed its transition towards BS6 compliance and announced prices for the Ray-ZR 125 and the MT-15, while select dealerships have also commenced accepting bookings for the FZ-25 BS6 and the upcoming FZS-25 motorcycles. The company is likely to phase out the Fazer 25 by the end of this month, while it has also announced its exit from the commuter motorcycle segment in rhe country. Yamaha's motorcycle range now starts from 150 cc, with the 125 cc scooters being the brand's new entry-level offerings.

