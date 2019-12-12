New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Opens First 'Blue Square' Premium Concept Showroom In India

The first Yamaha Blue Square outlet has been inaugurated in Chennai and will retail te brands's premium range of motorcycle and scooters. The company plans to open about 100 such outlets in 2020.

The first Blue Square showroom is 4000 sq.ft. in size and includes two-wheelers, apparel, spare & more

India Yamaha Motor has announced the inauguration of its new 'Blue Square' concept showroom in the country. The first-of-its-kind outlet was launched in Chennai recently, as part of the brand's 'The Call of the Blue' campaign. The first outlet is about 4000 sq.ft. in size and will retail a range of premium motorcycles and scooters including superbikes from the company's range. The new showroom aims to bring a premium customer experience in the form of "new aesthetics, inspiring propriety created out of Yamaha two-wheelers and engaging offerings."

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India inaugurates the first Blue Square showroom

Speaking at the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India said, "We are thankful to our customers for the encouragement they offered us. "Blue Square", a new initiative from 'The Call of the Blue' which is designed to introduce Yamaha's global excitement and sport will exclusively stand out in customer experiences and we hope our customers will also love to experience it. At the moment when motorcycling scenario is fast-growing, there's a potential requirement of innovating the experiences of buying, servicing and facilitating other motorcycling necessities with the help of an exclusive ambience and comfort. Yamaha's "Blue Square" will put together an embracing racing spirit of Yamaha where an array of exciting, stylish and sporty two-wheelers and accessories will be on offer."

The Blue Square showroom carries a blue themed ambience with ea range of motorcycles on display along with accessories, apparel and spare parts. The new outlets will also have more focus on accessories and apparels that are now turning out to be a profitable business for manufacturers. The Blue Square showrooms will also maintain customer records digitally, while buyers will be able to download the brochures digitally by scanning the vehicle QR codes. This, Yamaha says, will help provide on-time communication and one-to-one marketing that will improve communication between the dealer and customer.

Yamaha also plans to introduce face-scanning systems and Dealer Management System for more effective communication in the future. In addition, the Blue Square showrooms will incorporate a cafe for customers to unwind, alongside Blue Streaks that will help speed-up customer queries and will conduct touring programmes. The Japanese two-wheeler maker plans to open about 100 Blue Square outlets in 2020

