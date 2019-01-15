New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India; Launch Imminent

The Yamaha MT-15 is the naked version of the YZF R15 V3 and with it being spotted testing India we could very well see it getting launched soon.

The MT-15 test mule seen here looks quite close to production-ready

Highlights

  • Expect Yamaha to launch the MT-15 in India in the next couple of months
  • It will get the same 155 cc as on the R15 V3
  • The Yamaha MT-15 will get ABS as standard

Spyshots of the Yamaha MT-15 have been floating on the internet suggesting the fact that Yamaha could possibly launch the motorcycle in the country very soon. The Yamaha MT-15 is the naked, streetfighter version of the YZF R15 V3 which was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo. It will have the same 155 cc single-cylinder engine as on the R3 which makes 18.7 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque while being paired to a six-speed gearbox. Expect the MT-15 to get VVA or variable valve timing as well. Expect the MT-15 to also get features such as an LCD instrument console along with ABS.

nmi8q3tg

(The Yamaha MT-15 is a naked version of the R15 V3)

While the international-spec model gets upside down forks, the model that will be launched here will be equipped with regular telescopic front forks. At the rear, there will be a monoshock. Also, the MT-15 will feature the same 282 mm disc up front and a 220 mm unit at the rear. In terms of design, the spyshots reveal that the MT-15 will feature a typically aggressive design along with an LED lamp, a chiselled fuel tank and sharp lines which will offer a streetfighter look to the motorcycle.

The test mule seen in the pics looks quite close to being production ready and we wouldn't be surprised if Yamaha launched the motorcycle in the next couple of months or so. Expect the motorcycle to be launched at a price point of about ₹ 1.15 to ₹ 1.25 lakh. It will go up against the KTM 125 Duke and also its own sibling, the Yamaha FZ25, which has a price of ₹ 1.19 lakh.

Source: Team BHP

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
Jeep Compass Petrol Is Now Available In Longitude (O) Variant; Priced At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
Jeep Compass Petrol Is Now Available In Longitude (O) Variant; Priced At Rs. 18.90 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
