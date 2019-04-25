New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch

The Yamaha MT-15 registered a sale of 5203 units March 2019 outselling rival KTM 125 Duke for the month.

The Yamaha MT-15 was introduced with a price tag of Rs. 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha Motor India introduced the much anticipated MT-15 in March this year, and the all-new 155 cc street-fighter is off to a good start on the sales front. The Yamaha MT-15 registered a sale of 5203 units last month, which points towards the motorcycle finding acceptance in the premium end of the 150 cc segment. The new naked was launched amidst much fanfare, albeit at a premium asking price of ₹ 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it more expensive than rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and the KTM 125 Duke.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 First Ride Review

In comparison, 3096 units of the 125 Duke were sold in March 2019. The motorcycle was launched in November last year in the country. That being said, it needs to be seen if the Yamaha MT-15 will be able to retain similar numbers in the coming months and can replicate the success of its full-faired sibling - the YZF-R15. The Yamaha R15 V3.0 managed to be a game changer for the manufacturer nearly doubling in sales over the R15 V2.0 in India. Yamaha sold 9503 units of the full-faired offering in March this year, a year-on-year growth of 81 per cent in sales, over the same month last year.

Apart from losing the fairing and that Transformer-inspired fascia, the new Yamaha MT-15 shares most of its cycle parts with the R15 V3.0. the bike is powered by the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), and is tuned to churn out 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with 6-speed transmission and gets a assist and slipper-clutch too. The bike is suspended by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 Launched In India

Unlike the R15 though, the MT-15 gets only single-channel ABS as standard. Other features include twin LED daytime running lights, projector lens LED headlamp, and a digital Instrument console. The new offering is available in two colours - black and blue.

Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
