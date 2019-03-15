Yamaha MT-15 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.36 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha MT-15 Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 1.36 Lakh

The new Yamaha MT-15 is powered by the same 155 cc engine as the R15, but the company has worked upon the engine to make it more agile and a better accelerating motorcycle.

View Photos
Motofumi Shitara, Chairman & Ravinder Singh, Senior VP Yamaha India with the new Yamaha MT-15

The all-new 2019 Yamaha MT-15 has officially gone on sale in India today, priced at ₹ 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The street-fighter motorcycle is the newest and the most affordable addition to Yamaha India's MT range, which so far only had the MT-09, which comes to India via the CBU route. Yamaha has introduced the new MT-15 as part of the company's ongoing Call Of The Blue campaign under which the company will now offer 3 motorcycle series in India, which includes - the R Series, FZ Series, and now the MT Series. In terms of pricing and performance, the new Yamaha MT-15 will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the KTM 125 Duke.

Talking about the new Yamaha MT-15, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, said, "With the new trends of motorcycling in India wherein the riders want diverse experiences with speed and controls, the entry of MT-15 is inevitable. The launch of the new MT-15 will further multiply the brand's excitement as it would entice customers in exciting, stylish and sporty motorcycling with its unique torque and agility along with design excellence and engineering."

Yamaha MT-15

1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

v6l7dli

Yamaha MT-15 will be offered in two colours - Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black

Compared to the MT-15 sold in Indonesia, the India-spec model comes with several changes, mainly in terms of features and equipment list. Visually, the bike borrows its cues from the global MT range with an aggressive stance, muscular styling, and sharp looking twin headlamps. At the rear, the bike comes with a short tail with vertical taillights and the bike is offered in two colour options - Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black. The bike also gets standard twin forks, instead of the USD forks that the Indonesia-spec model gets, and monoshock suspension at the rear. The bike also comes with 282 mm front disc brake with a single channel ABS unit.

0 Comments

Powering the new Yamaha MT-15 is the same 155 cc liquid cooled SOHC engine with Variable Valve Actuation System and slipper clutch, which has been tuned slightly different to make the bike more agile and offer better acceleration. While the bike offers the same 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to the same 6-speed gearbox, Yamaha has changed the final gear ratios and also the ECU setting in order the extract better low and mid-range power. However, while this makes the MT-15 quicker than the R15, the top speed of the bike is lower than its faired sibling.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha MT-15 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha
MT-15
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
KTM 125 Duke
KTM
125 Duke
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha
FZ 25
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero
Karizma ZMR
TAGS :
Yamaha MT-15 Yamah MT 15 Price Yamaha India Yamaha MT15

Latest News

Yamaha MT-15 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.36 Lakh
Yamaha MT-15 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.36 Lakh
Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Revealed
Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Revealed
Virtual Pedestrians Pave Way To Safer Roads For Driverless Cars
Virtual Pedestrians Pave Way To Safer Roads For Driverless Cars
Audi Plots Overhaul To Regain Lost Ground To BMW, Mercedes
Audi Plots Overhaul To Regain Lost Ground To BMW, Mercedes
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
2019 Mahindra XUV300 Breaches The 13,000 Bookings Milestone
2019 Mahindra XUV300 Breaches The 13,000 Bookings Milestone
China Customs Lifts Suspension On Tesla Model 3 Imports
China Customs Lifts Suspension On Tesla Model 3 Imports
SoftBank, Toyota In Talks To Invest $1 Billion In Uber's Self-Driving Unit: Sources
SoftBank, Toyota In Talks To Invest $1 Billion In Uber's Self-Driving Unit: Sources
Tata H2X SUV Will be Made At Sanand; Tata Motors To Split Production By Platform
Tata H2X SUV Will be Made At Sanand; Tata Motors To Split Production By Platform
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.98 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
FIA Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away
FIA Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Yamaha MT-15 Alternatives

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 - 1.57 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.36 - 1.48 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.59 - 1.74 Lakh *
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra Mojo
₹ 1.59 - 1.91 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.28 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
₹ 1.27 - 1.46 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.65 - 1.75 Lakh *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
View More
Explore MT-15
×
Explore Now
x
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities