Yamaha MT-15 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new 2019 Yamaha MT-15 naked motorcycle is all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The new motorcycle is essentially the naked version of the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 which is already on sale in India. While the bike is already on sale in Indonesia and compared to the global version, the India-spec Yamaha MT-15 will come with a host of changes both cosmetic and mechanical. Prices for the Yamaha MT-15 are expected to start around Rs. 1.20 lakh and will take on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the KTM 125 Duke in this space.

Yamaha MT-15 coming to India will see several changes both cosmetic and mechanical compared to the Indonesia-spec model

The India-spec model gets telescopic forks at the front finished in chrome instead of the more likeable USD forks finished in gold seen on the Indonesian model. Yamaha India has also opted for black finished alloy wheels that get a simpler design as opposed to the red finished alloys on the overseas version.

In term of powertrain, the new Yamaha MT-15 will get the same 155.1 cc single-cylinder SOHC, liquid-cooled engine, which is the same motor that powers the R15, complete with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The motor offers a power output of about 19 bhp and develops a peak torque of about 14.7 Nm, which is the same as the R15. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Yamaha MT-15 Motorcycle: