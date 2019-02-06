New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha MT-15 Launch Date Revealed

India Yamaha Motor will launch the MT-15 in India on March 15, 2019. The Yamaha MT-15 is essentially the naked version of the R15 V3.0.

The MT-15 is essentially a naked version of the R15 V3

  • The Yamaha MT-15 will be launched in India on 15th March, 2019
  • It is essentially a naked variant of the Yamaha R15 V3.
  • It uses the engine and the gearbox as the Yamaha R15 V3

India Yamaha Motor is all set to launch the MT-15 in India on March 15, 2019. The Yamaha MT-15 is essentially the naked version of the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 and the MT-15 will be powered by the same 155.1 cc single-cylinder SOHC, liquid-cooled engine, which is the same motor that powers the R15, complete with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) The engine is tuned to pump out a maximum of 19 bhp, while the peak torque is expected to be around 14.7 Nm, same as the R15. The motor will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch.

(The MT-15 is a naked version of the R15 V3)

Compared to the R15, the new Yamaha MT-15 is longer at 2020 mm, wider at 800 mm and comes with a longer wheelbase of 1335 mm. However, the MT-15 is shorter than the R15 at 1070 mm. Apart from the looks, the other change on the MT-15 with respect to the R15 is the swingarm. The MT-15 gets a regular box-section swingarm as compared to the cast Aluminium swingarm that the R15 gets.

The MT-15 will get regular telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear along with a 282 mm disc at the front and a 200 mm disc at the rear. The MT-15 carries a typical streetfighter design, with a sculpted fuel tank, LED lamp and an aggressive stance. We expect the motorcycle to be launched at a price of about ₹ 1.15 lakh to ₹ 1.25 lakh. It will go up against the KTM 125 Duke and also its own sibling, the Yamaha FZ25, which is priced at ₹ 1.19 lakh.

Image Source: Team BHP

