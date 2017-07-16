Yamaha MT-07 Adventure Bike Nears Production

Yamaha is getting ready to launch its MT-07 based latest adventure bike as part of the 2018 model line-up. The Yamaha T7 Concept was teased last year at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, and recent reports indicate that the bike is nearing production and will be launched soon. Unlike conventional adventure touring bikes though, the Yamaha T7 is similar to rally competition bikes and will be a more off-road oriented model than the current crop of adventure bikes in the market.

(Yamaha MT-07 Adventure Spyshot)

The Yamaha T7 Concept teased last year will probably be called the MT-07 Adventure in production form, and is expected to be unveiled at the 2017 EICMA show. As the name suggests, the new Yamaha adventure bike will share the engine with the Yamaha MT-07. The 689 cc parallel-twin engine makes around 75 bhp of power and the bike is expected to be a lightweight model compared to the competition, tipping the scales at around 180 kg. The MT-07 adventure model gets a new chassis, new suspension and new swingarm.

The seat height on the production model will be low, compared to the high seating on the T7 Concept to make it more user-friendly, and the bike gets a large 21-inch spoked front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel shod with Pirelli Scorpion MT90 tyres, which are off-road focused dual-sport tyres. It also gets high ground clearance and enduro footpegs with removable rubber inserts. Once launched, the Yamaha MT-07 Adventure will compete with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 800 XCx and KTM's upcoming 790 Adventure.

Spy Shot Courtesy: MCN