Yamaha Motor Starts Accepting Orders For High-performance Electric Motor Prototype

Yamaha Motor Company has announced that it has begun accepting orders for a high-performance electric motor prototype that is capable of producing high power density for automobiles and other types of vehicles. The compact unit generates up to 268 bhp in output thanks to a high-efficiency segment conductor and advanced casting and processing technologies.

Yamaha of course, will customise the prototype to the specific needs of individual customers and deliver in short time spans utilizing production technology that the company flexibly adapts to its various product groups, including motorcycles. The all-electric motor is an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor which can develop anywhere between 47 bhp to 268 bhp.

Going forward, Yamaha expects to deepen its knowledge of evolving market needs by adapting the motor to the requirements of individual customers. This is the first time Yamaha has shown off an electric powertrain for application in both two-wheelers and four wheelers. The company has, however, been involved in providing powertrains for OEMs before and with the new electric powertrain the company targets the future.

