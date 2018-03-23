Yamaha Motor India Slashes Prices Of YZF R1 and MT-09

Yamaha Motor India has announced that it has slashed the prices of its flagship motorcycle, which is the YZF R1 and its naked middleweight offering, the MT-09 as well. Yamaha has reduced the prices of both motorcycles by up to ₹ 12 per cent. These are the two bikes which Yamaha Motor India imports from Japan to India as completely built units (CBUs). This announcement comes after the government decided to reduce the custom duties from 75 per cent to 50 per cent on CBUs motorcycles. Other premium motorcycle manufacturers too are slashing the prices of their CBU bikes and passing on the benefit to customers.

(2018 Yamaha MT-09)

The price of the Yamaha YZF R1 has come down from ₹ 20.73 lakh to Rs, 18.16 lakh, which is a decent price reduction by ₹ 2.57 lakh. At the same time, the MT-09, which was earlier priced at ₹ 10.88 lakh is now retailing at ₹ 9.5 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The R1 is a full-blown sportbike, which gets a four-cylinder engine, making 200 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. The MT-09 is a naked middleweight which is powered by a three-cylinder motor that makes 114 bhp and peak torque of 87 Nm. Talking about the MT-09 in particular, this move might make life difficult for the Triumph Street Triple S and even the ₹ Earlier, even the Street Triple RS was priced ₹ 25,000 less than that of the MT-09's ₹ 10.88 lakh price tag. But now, tables have been turned or so it seems.

