Yamaha Motor Company Celebrates 63rd Anniversary

Yamaha Motor India celebrated the 63rd anniversary of its parent company, Yamaha Motor Company Limited, at all its offices and plant locations across India on July 1 and July 2. Yamaha's Foundation Day, also called as "Yamaha Day" is celebrated across the globe in Yamaha's offices and manufacturing and assembly facilities. On this day in 1955, Yamaha Motor Company in Japan began the production of its first product, the 125cc motorcycle "YA-1". The grand success of the "YA-1" model highlighted the reliability of Yamaha's technology and steadily helped the company to expand its presence across the globe with a range of products.

"We are extremely delighted to announce the 63 glorious years of Yamaha in the two-wheeler industry. The celebration marks our success and growing popularity, milestones and memories that have been created over the years. We look forward to excite our stakeholders, while offering the most stylish and sporty products, that have revved a million hearts across the globe. In India our entire focus will be to make a difference by offering more appealing bikes and scooters to our customers and make all efforts to increase the brand presence," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group.

(Yamaha completes 63 years of existence and India Yamaha employees celebrated the Foundation Day of the brand)

The company also unveiled a new vision document and brand direction of the Yamaha Motor India Group. This year, Yamaha will be bringing in the blue colour synonymous with Yamaha Motor Racing as part of an internal corporate set-up, as well as external landscapes.

In India, Yamaha has been around since 1985, when the brand entered the Indian market first as a joint venture with the Escorts group. In August 2001, Yamaha India became a 100 per cent subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, (YMC), Japan. In 2008, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement with YMC to become a joint-investor in India Yamaha Motor Private Limited (IYM). IYM's manufacturing facilities comprise of three state-of-the-art plants at Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana). These three plants support production of motorcycles and scooters for the domestic as well as overseas markets.

