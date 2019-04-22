New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha May Be Developing Turbo-Charged Parallel-Twin

Yamaha may be working on a turbocharged parallel-twin cylinder bike derived from the MT-09's 847 cc triple-cylinder engine.

View Photos
Yamaha patent images reveal a turbocharged engine

Highlights

  • Yamaha patent application reveals turbocharged parallel-twin
  • Two different layouts are shown in the patent images
  • Yamaha may be working on a 565 cc, turbocharged engine

Latest patent images reveal that Yamaha may be working on a turbo-charged parallel-twin. While patent applications don't always mean that the technology referred to may reach production, these certainly indicate that Yamaha has spent time and resources on developing a turbo-charged engine for a future model. The patent images reveal the outline of a bike which resembles the Yamaha MT-09, which has a three-cylinder 847 cc, engine, but then the concept in the patents actually is based around a smaller, two-cylinder engine design. And if it's indeed a MT-09 design with one less cylinder, that would put its displacement around 565 cc, smaller than the MT-07's 689 cc engine, but the reduced engine size probably allows space for the piping and turbocharging equipment.

8tnq6h5

The patent images show two different concepts for a turbocharged engine layout

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

MT-15

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

FZ25

FZ V3.0 FI

YZF R1

Fazer 25

Fascino

FZ V2.0 FI

SZ RR V2.0

Fazer V2.0 FI

MT-09

YZF R3

YZF R15S

Cygnus Ray ZR

Saluto

Saluto RX

Alpha

RAY Z

The patent images reveal two distinct layouts of the forced induction motorcycle engine. The first design shows the exhaust headers from two cylinders merging into one shortly after exiting the head, and channeling the gas into a turbocharger mounted low down in front of the cylinders. The second design shows the turbocharger mounted higher up, in front of the cylinder head. The exhaust headers are shorter and feed straight to the turbo. The second layout seems to allow more space for a catalytic converter to be mounted almost vertically ahead of the cylinders rather than underneath the engine. On both the designs, the compressed air from the turbocharger is fed through a water-cooled intercooler before it's fed into the cylinders.

cdq3o7fk

In the second layout, the turbo is mounted higher up, in front of the cylinder head

0 Comments

For several years now, manufacturers have been toying with the concept of introducing forced induction engines on motorcycles, as they grapple with challenges of increasing performance while facing ever tightening emission restrictions. Kawasaki has already introduced supercharged engines in the H2 models, while Suzuki has also been toying with the idea of a forced-induction engine for some time now, on the 2013 Suzuki Recursion concept. Now, Yamaha seems to be following a similar path with the patent application images for a turbo-charged engine. All that remains to be seen is when we get to see a production model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha MT-15 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha
MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
KTM 125 Duke
KTM
125 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha
FZ 25
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero
Karizma ZMR
TAGS :
Yamaha turbocharged concept Yamaha turbocharged engine Yamaha turbocharged patent

Latest News

Yamaha May Be Developing Turbo-Charged Parallel-Twin
Yamaha May Be Developing Turbo-Charged Parallel-Twin
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
Royal Enfield Enters South Korea; Commences Operations With 3 Motorcycles
Royal Enfield Enters South Korea; Commences Operations With 3 Motorcycles
Skoda Introduces EasyBuy Buyback Program For The Superb In India
Skoda Introduces EasyBuy Buyback Program For The Superb In India
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
Upcoming Hyundai Venue: All You Need To Know
Upcoming Hyundai Venue: All You Need To Know
McLaren Enters Multi-Year Deal With IMSA Sportscar Championship
McLaren Enters Multi-Year Deal With IMSA Sportscar Championship
Daimler To Seek 6 Billion Euros In Cost Savings At Mercedes: Report
Daimler To Seek 6 Billion Euros In Cost Savings At Mercedes: Report
New York Auto Show 2019: Kia HabaNiro Electric SUV Concept Unveiled
New York Auto Show 2019: Kia HabaNiro Electric SUV Concept Unveiled
Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled
New York Auto Show 2019: New Mercedes-Benz GLS Makes Its Global Debut
New York Auto Show 2019: New Mercedes-Benz GLS Makes Its Global Debut
GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021
GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021
Updated Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing In India
Updated Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing In India

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.27 - 1.46 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 - 1.57 Lakh *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.69 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 68,297 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
View More
x
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
Exclusive: Long Wheelbase VW Tiguan Allspace Coming To India
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities