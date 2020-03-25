New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Majesty S 155 Maxi Scooter Revealed

Yamaha revealed a new 155 cc maxi scooter in Japan called the Majesty S 155. It is new model for 2020 and is one of three 150 cc scooter in Yamaha's Japanese scooter line-up.

The Yahama Majesty S 155 scooter is priced at 3.45 lakh Yen or Rs. 2.45 lakh

Highlights

  • It gets the same 155 cc engine as the Yamaha YZF R15
  • The engine makes 15 bhp & 14 Nm. Claimed efficiency is 37.5 kmpl
  • If it does come to India, it will go up against the Aprilia SXR 160

The 2020 Yamaha Majesty S maxi scooter has been revealed and launched in Japan. The prices for the scooter start at 3.45 lakh Yen or roughly ₹ 2.4 lakh. The Majesty S has been a famous model in Japan and gets revised styling along with new features for 2020 model year. The front end has been restyled with a new LED projector lamp along with new LED daytime running lamps as well. As far as the engine is concerned, the new Majesty S 155 gets a 155 cc motor, which is liquid-cooled and makes 15 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It gets a CVT gearbox. The engine on this scooter is the same as the one on the Yamaha YZF R15 and makes just 3.5 bhp less than the R15. The scooter has a claimed fuel efficiency of 37.5 kmpl, according to the WMTC cycle.

(The headlamp unit is brand new on the Majesty S 155. It gets LED projector lamps along with new LED DRLs)



