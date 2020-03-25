Yamaha Majesty S 155 Maxi Scooter Revealed

The 2020 Yamaha Majesty S maxi scooter has been revealed and launched in Japan. The prices for the scooter start at 3.45 lakh Yen or roughly ₹ 2.4 lakh. The Majesty S has been a famous model in Japan and gets revised styling along with new features for 2020 model year. The front end has been restyled with a new LED projector lamp along with new LED daytime running lamps as well. As far as the engine is concerned, the new Majesty S 155 gets a 155 cc motor, which is liquid-cooled and makes 15 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It gets a CVT gearbox. The engine on this scooter is the same as the one on the Yamaha YZF R15 and makes just 3.5 bhp less than the R15. The scooter has a claimed fuel efficiency of 37.5 kmpl, according to the WMTC cycle.

It weighs in at 145 kg, has a large 7.4-litre fuel tank and gets telescopic suspension upfront along with a monoshock at the rear. The scooter gets a 267 mm disc upfront and a 245 mm disc at the rear. ABS of course is standard. In terms of features, the Yamaha Majesty S 155 gets a 12V socket, a cubby-hole up front and big 32-litre underseat stowage. For 2020, there are three new colour options on offer, which are yellow, black and grey. The brake levers on the scooter have been blacked out as well. The deliveries of the scooter will begin sometime in the middle of April 2020.

(There will be new colours on offer on the 2020 Yamaha Majesty S 155 scooter)

The scooter will make its way to Malaysia and Philippines but may not make it to India because it could prove to be too expensive for its segment. If it does make it to India, it will go up against the Aprilia SXR 160, which was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo and will be launched in India sometime in the third quarter of 2020.

