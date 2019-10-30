Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care Program Announced To Improve Ownership Experience

Yamaha Motor India has announced its new 'Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care' initiative, in a bid to improve the ownership experience for its customers. The new program is part of the brand's Call of the Blue Season 2 campaign and extends to both new and existing customers across the country. The Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care program brings a one-stop maintenance solution for owners that includes a 90-minute service time per vehicle for a more hassle-free experience. The initiative is aimed to reduce the turnaround time of servicing a vehicle, at the hands of trained Yamaha technicians.

Speaking about the initiative, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Planning, Yamaha Motor India, said, ‘Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care' is brazen in The Yamaha Uniqueness to adequately maintain the similar performance and sportiness in the customers' Yamaha two-wheelers year after year from the time of purchase. The whole program is designed to identify, diagnose and offer optimum maintenance to the Yamaha two-wheelers. Yamaha will begin to roll out Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care plans to the existing and new customers based on their usage patterns and choices from October 2019 onwards."

In addition, the Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care will also offer roadside assistance, extended warranty, pick-up and drop, as well as annual maintenance contracts (AMC). The new program extends to both the motorcycle and scooter line-up in the Japanese manufacturer's stable.

Meanwhile, Yamaha India is readying to introduce its BS6 compliant motorcycles and scooters in the country in the coming weeks. The company had announced earlier this year that will roll out BS6 compliant versions of its products by November this year, and will start with motorcycles first. The scooter range complying with thr stringent emission norms will be made available by January 2020. The Japanese company is also working on introducing a new product in the country in December this year. While the manufacture is tight-lipped about what the new offering will be, speculations suggest that this could be the new Yamaha YZF-R3 that went on sale internationally earlier this year. We expect to learn more about this mystery launch from Yamaha in the weeks to come.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.