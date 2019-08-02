Yamaha Launches MotoGP Editions Of R15, FZ25 And Ray ZR In India

Yamaha has launched the Monster Energy MotoGP edition of the YZF R15 motorcycle in India. It is priced at ₹ 142,780, which is just ₹ 2,000 more expensive than the standard model. The R15 MotoGP edition gets the company's Monster Energy MotoGP livery which consists of black, green and blue colour along with 'Monster Energy' lettering on the side panels and up front, right below the windscreen. Along with that, the motorcycle also gets Yamaha's tuning fork logo on the fuel tank along with the Yamaha Racing logo as well. The changes on the motorcycle are only cosmetic and the engine specifications along with the cycle parts stay the same.

Along with that, Yamaha also launched the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP editions of the FZ25 and the Ray ZR scooter priced at ₹ 138,680 and ₹ 59,028 respectively. The FZ25 MotoGP edition gets blue highlights on the fuel tank and the headlamp cowl along with Monster Energy lettering all around. It is just ₹ 2,830 more expensive than the standard model. The Ray ZR also gets blue highlights up front and at the rear along with Monster Energy lettering. It is ₹ 1,500 more expensive than the disc brake variant of the standard Ray ZR. Apart from MotoGP inspired livery, both models stay the same. Additionally, the 'racing branded' T-shirt is offered complimentary with the purchase of the two wheelers from the line-up of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition.

(The Yamaha Ray ZR MotoGP edition is priced at ₹ 59,028)

The Yamaha YZR-M1 inspired branding can be found on the fairing, tank and side panels of the three models. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP livery, premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing speed block logo and the brand slogan logo.

