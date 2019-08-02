New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Launches MotoGP Editions Of R15, FZ25 And Ray ZR In India

India Yamaha Motor has launched the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of its popular YZF R15 model along with the FZ25 and the Ray ZR, inspired by the YZR M1 MotoGP race bike from Yamaha.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
All 2019 Yamaha MotoGP editions get only cosmetic updates

Highlights

  • The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 MotoGP edition is priced at Rs. 142,780
  • The Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP edition is priced at Rs. 136,680
  • The Yamaha Ray ZR MotoGP edition is priced at Rs. 59,028

Yamaha has launched the Monster Energy MotoGP edition of the YZF R15 motorcycle in India. It is priced at ₹ 142,780, which is just ₹ 2,000 more expensive than the standard model. The R15 MotoGP edition gets the company's Monster Energy MotoGP livery which consists of black, green and blue colour along with 'Monster Energy' lettering on the side panels and up front, right below the windscreen. Along with that, the motorcycle also gets Yamaha's tuning fork logo on the fuel tank along with the Yamaha Racing logo as well. The changes on the motorcycle are only cosmetic and the engine specifications along with the cycle parts stay the same.

1uaorg9o

(The FZ25 MotoGP edition gets blue highlights along with Monster Energy lettering)

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

MT-15

FZ25

YZF R1

FZ V3.0 FI

FZ V2.0 FI

Fascino

SZ RR V2.0

Fazer V2.0 FI

Fazer 25

MT-09

YZF R3

YZF R15S

Saluto

Cygnus Ray ZR

RAY Z

Alpha

Saluto RX

Along with that, Yamaha also launched the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP editions of the FZ25 and the Ray ZR scooter priced at ₹ 138,680 and ₹ 59,028 respectively. The FZ25 MotoGP edition gets blue highlights on the fuel tank and the headlamp cowl along with Monster Energy lettering all around. It is just ₹ 2,830 more expensive than the standard model. The Ray ZR also gets blue highlights up front and at the rear along with Monster Energy lettering. It is ₹ 1,500 more expensive than the disc brake variant of the standard Ray ZR. Apart from MotoGP inspired livery, both models stay the same. Additionally, the 'racing branded' T-shirt is offered complimentary with the purchase of the two wheelers from the line-up of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition.

52epgvdc

(The Yamaha Ray ZR MotoGP edition is priced at ₹ 59,028)

0 Comments

The Yamaha YZR-M1 inspired branding can be found on the fairing, tank and side panels of the three models. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP livery, premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing speed block logo and the brand slogan logo.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.27 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.77 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 61,338 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities